The Alabama Department of Corrections begins the new year with a new leader and new challenges.
Jeff Dunn, appointed commissioner in 2015 by then-Gov. Robert Bentley, has stepped aside. His successor in charge of the state’s prison system is state law enforcement veteran John Hamm.
We do not envy Hamm. He is inheriting a mess. Alabama’s prison system is notoriously inhumane. Inmates are kept in overcrowded and violent conditions. The system is the subject of an ongoing federal lawsuit, and overall conditions have not improved since the system came under Justice Department scrutiny.
“In the two and a half years following the United States’ original notification to the State of Alabama of unconstitutional conditions of confinement, prisoners at Alabama’s Prisons for Men have continued daily to endure a high risk of death, physical violence, and sexual abuse at the hands of other prisoners,” the Justice Department wrote last year in a complaint signed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.
The state’s main response, so far, has been to approve the construction of new prisons, using federal taxpayer money intended for dealing with the COVID pandemic. The courts aren’t waiting for that.
Last week, U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ordered the state to correct what he had previously called the state’s “horrendously inadequate” care of mentally ill inmates.
“What was true four years ago is no less true today: ADOC does not have enough correctional staff to provide constitutionally adequate mental-health care to prisoners who need it,” Thompson wrote in his new ruling. “The absence of security staff prevents people who need treatment from accessing it, stops those whose mental health is deteriorating from being caught before they lapse into psychosis or suicidality, and fosters an environment of danger, anxiety, and violence that constantly assaults the psychological stability of people with mental illness in ADOC custody.”
In the four years since Thompson’s original finding, the state has not hired enough staff to meet the requirements Thompson set out, and at least 27 more prisoners have died by suicide.
Inmate-on-inmate violence has continued.
Building more prisons, as the state intends, may improve inmates’ physical environment, but it will do little to improve overall conditions unless they are properly staffed.
As we have argued before, Alabama’s political leadership, and to a large extent Alabama’s electorate, seem to want more criminal laws on the books carrying harsher penalties than they are willing to pay for. The result is the system we have. We are not the only ones who have reached this conclusion.
“You build more prisons, you fill them,” Carla Crowder, executive director of Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, told the online publication Politico in a December article. “Alabama is too poor to properly staff, manage and run a prison system of the size that’s been created by our laws. We just don’t have enough money to lock up everybody we want to lock up and follow the Constitution. The last 50 years of human rights failures and expensive litigation has only reinforced this fact.”
The state Legislature last year passed a $1.3 billion proposal using federal funds to finance bonds for prison construction. That action may yet be the subject of hearings in Washington, where some Democrats are enraged at what they see as a misuse of the funds.
We doubt, however, that will go anywhere: It should serve as a lesson that huge legislative packages passed in haste and with no one having actually read them are not a good idea.
But there are no more windfalls coming from the feds, and even with new prisons, Alabama has yet to come up with a plan to properly staff them.
Thompson’s ruling effectively ordering the state to hire more staff to address inmates’ mental health likely will not be the last such ruling the state faces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.