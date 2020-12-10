It’s comic book morality, and yet it rings true: With great power comes great responsibility.
That is why we not only must hold those entrusted with political and legal authority to the same standards as the rest of us, but to higher standards.
Yet by any standard, former Limestone County District Judge Doug Patterson failed the people of Limestone County. He broke the law and he betrayed the public’s trust, and in the process, he directly harmed some of the county’s most vulnerable citizens.
On Oct. 30, Patterson pleaded guilty to using his official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft of property.
On Tuesday, retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Steven Haddock, who presided over Patterson’s case after all other Limestone County judges recused themselves, sentenced Patterson to 16 years in prison. The sentences will run concurrently, with the first four years in prison followed by six years of supervised probation. If Patterson completes the probation successfully, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended.
Patterson’s crimes were not victimless. Other state and local officials have been convicted and served time recently for using their office for personal gain, but in few cases can one point to someone who suffered serious loss as a result. That is not true in Patterson’s case.
According to the state Attorney General’s Office, Patterson admitted stealing $47,800 from the Limestone County Juvenile Court Services Fund, which he oversaw as a judge. He also admitted that, while serving as a private attorney, he financially exploited Charles Lee Hardy, for whom he was a court-appointed conservator. Hardy, who died in December 2015, was a disabled military veteran living in a nursing home.
While Patterson expressed remorse during his sentencing, he never explained why he committed his crimes — a fact to which Haddock drew attention.
Prosecutors pointed out that prior to his crimes, Patterson had become deeply indebted. He owed state taxes of thousands of dollars and federal taxes of tens of thousands of dollars that were years past due. Private collection agencies were seeking past-due payments from Patterson on loans over $100,000, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.
Patterson’s actions have rightly enraged some of his peers.
Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Robert Baker submitted a two-page letter to the court prior to Patterson’s sentencing.
“If only I could say that the discovery of Patterson’s crimes marked the end of the damage he did to Limestone County,” Baker wrote. “... For me, Patterson’s mockery of justice has been gut wrenching to endure. The public will judge the entire judicial system on how we discipline our own. ... The first step toward restoring the public’s faith and confidence is to demonstrate, through our actions, that we will hold elected officials, especially judges, accountable for their wrongdoing.”
Is four years in prison enough? Some would say no, although prosecutors, who had sought five years imprisonment, were satisfied. Indeed, it would be ironic for Patterson to benefit from growing public sentiment that non-violent crimes be punished in ways other than lengthy prison terms.
The main thing is that Patterson’s victims be made whole, or as close to it as possible, which Patterson can better do outside of prison than inside.
