The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday proposed allowing Americans to buy hearing aids without a prescription. This long-overdue step promises to make hearing aids more accessible to millions of people who could benefit from them by eliminating an unnecessary regulatory barrier.
“More than 37 million Americans, or 15% of adults, have trouble hearing, according to the FDA,” The Associated Press reported, “but only about one-fifth of people who can benefit from a hearing aid use one.”
Cost is a major factor in that, and eliminating the prescription requirement will help with that by making costly and time-consuming doctor visits unnecessary.
Hearing device manufacturers are expected to begin marketing cheaper, direct-to-consumer hearing aids soon after the new rules, currently in a 90-day public comment period, take effect.
Hearing aids are not the only medical innovation that currently requires an unnecessary prescription and doctor visits.
For years, some health care policy experts have advocated allowing the birth control pill to be sold without a prescription. Lobbying efforts crested while some companies, most notably Hobby Lobby, contested provisions of the Affordable Care Act that require employers to provide coverage for birth control in their insurance benefit.
At that time, some said the issue could be largely sidestepped if birth control pills were available over the counter without a prescription, which would make them more available and drive down the price. But those efforts to make the pill OTC didn’t get far.
In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court held that closely held companies such as Hobby Lobby do not have to provide birth control coverage. Yet there is still little to no movement at the national level to make the pill OTC.
There has been movement at the state level, where, for example, South Carolina lawmakers have debated making the pill available direct from pharmacists without a doctor’s prescription. That proposal has the backing of many health professionals in that state.
The birth control pill is one of the safest, most studied drugs on the market. There is little reason it shouldn’t be more widely available.
As many states, including Alabama, seek to make access to abortion virtually impossible or, in come cases, outright illegal, it’s even more important that women have greater access to birth control so as to better avoid unintended pregnancies.
Past, stalled efforts to make the pill available without a prescription have drawn bipartisan support from seemingly unlikely allies. In 2019, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — each the bete noire of the opposite party — flirted with cooperating on making the pill available OTC. Ironically, Ocasio-Cortez is one of the few Democrats to come out for making the pill available without a prescription. Other Democrats seem to prefer keeping insurance coverage for contraception as a political issue.
Making the birth control pill available OTC should appeal to both parties: regulation-wary Republicans and contraception-championing Democrats. Making medical advances more readily available shouldn’t stop with hearing aids.
