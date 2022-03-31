Most discussion concerning qualified immunity and reforming it involves law enforcement. In a great many cases, qualified immunity shields law enforcement officers from any civil liability for their actions, no matter how egregious. But qualified immunity places other government employees essentially above the law, too.
A federal judge in Mobile recently dismissed a lawsuit against a former high school football coach, citing qualified immunity.
The suit sought $12 million from former Davidson High School coach Fred Riley, three of his assistant coaches and school officials over a hazing incident in which a player’s arm was broken. Riley was dismissed over the incident, The Associated Press reported, but the judge held neither he nor the other school employees could be sued.
Had the lawsuit gone forward, there is no guarantee the plaintiffs would have prevailed. The judge who dismissed the suit noted the coach “once told his players to ‘knock it off’ when he saw them in spring 2017 assaulting another team member, resulting in a broken collarbone” and “reprimanded players who had assaulted two other players,” according to AP.
But under the doctrine of qualified immunity, the plaintiffs don’t even get their day in court.
Whether applied to high school coaches or teachers or to police officers, qualified immunity places some people above the law — making them immune to lawsuits any other person would face for similar behavior.
If one objects to judicial activism, then one should object to qualified immunity. But what exactly is it? Nathaniel Sobel at Lawfare blog summarizes it like this:
“Qualified immunity is a judicially created doctrine that shields government officials from being held personally liable for constitutional violations — like the right to be free from excessive police force — for money damages under federal law so long as the officials did not violate ‘clearly established’ law.”
The Cato Institute’s Julian Sanchez put it even more bluntly on his Twitter feed, saying, “’Qualified immunity’ means, in practice people whose rights are violated won’t recover civil damages unless a court has already found the very specific conduct that harmed them to be unlawful. In practice that means the first person to litigate a specific harm is out of luck.”
Ending qualified immunity is key to police reform, but efforts to do so have stalled in both Congress and in most state legislatures. Colorado and Connecticut are the exceptions. In Alabama, it is barely an issue. Democrats have introduced bills to reform qualified immunity, but they go nowhere when confronted with the Republican supermajority.
It is not anti-police to be against qualified immunity. It is pro-rule of law. Everyone deserves equality before the law. “Defunding the police” is not a serious proposal, and no one serious advocates it. But ending qualified immunity is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.