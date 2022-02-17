“Kids are resilient” is one of those old truisms that come under new scrutiny during the COVID pandemic, which has taken a toll on almost everyone’s mental well-being, not least children’s.
With the pandemic, many children have spent much of the past two years away from the classroom, and, more importantly, away from their friends and peers.
Mental health professionals and parents have been sounding the alarm: The kids are not all right.
“In a 2020 survey of 1,000 parents around the country facilitated by the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, 71% of parents said the pandemic had taken a toll on their child’s mental health, and 69% said the pandemic was the worst thing to happen to their child. A national survey of 3,300 high schoolers conducted in spring 2020 found close to a third of students felt unhappy and depressed much more than usual,” according to an article published last month by the American Psychological Association.
Parents have taken their frustration out on politicians and education officials whom they see not doing enough to keep schools open. Closed schools were a major reason Virginia voters tossed out Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe last year. And just this week, voters in San Francisco recalled three school board members who had kept the city’s schools closed and, instead of trying to find ways to reopen them, focused on trivial matters — like renaming a school named for Abraham Lincoln.
Health professionals worry that the long-term mental scars of the pandemic, if not addressed, could remain with children into adulthood.
But there is anecdotal evidence that should give parents hope.
Last month, a first grade teacher at Cedar Hill Elementary in Limestone County suf fered a medical emergency in class.
Her students didn’t panic. They responded and got help.
Teacher Tracy Hodges was in the middle of a lesson when she began to feel dizzy and passed out. Her students rushed to the school nurse and got help.
“They came in my office and were very calm that day and told me their teacher had fallen out of her chair,” nurse Kristin Dorning recounted. “As soon as they told me, I jumped up and ran to her classroom.”
Hodges later discovered that she had suffered a seizure that was brought on by undiagnosed COVID-19 complications.
Perhaps first graders are having an easier time of it than other students. First graders have never known a normal school year, so they don’t know what school is supposed to be like. They don’t know what they’re missing.
Also, Alabama students have not spent as much time away from the classroom as students in many big cities or in “blue states.” Whether or not schools are open or closed depends less on COVID spread than it does on political leadership — Republican red states are far more likely to be open than Democratic blue states.
But the kids in Hodges’ class seem not only to be doing OK, they’re OK enough to respond calmly and rationally to an emergency.
Maybe the kids are all right.
