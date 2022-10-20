The newly resurrected Decatur Parks and Recreation board may not have any formal powers, but it’s not without potential.
Last week during the board’s second meeting since it was reconstituted in September, members seemed to find what could be their niche — thinking up and organizing volunteer efforts to complement those of the Parks and Rec department’s employees.
Ideas board members discussed included helping facilitate both small- and large-scale litter cleanup efforts and supporting volunteer efforts to create playgrounds and athletic fields for people with special needs.
Volunteer groups locally have undertaken such efforts in the past, but the Parks and Recreation board could act as a central clearinghouse for such projects — and would have a direct line to the city for coordination.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake cited the examples of Jeff Sharp’s special needs park near Oak Park Elementary and former Police Chief Ed Taylor’s proposal to build a “Field of Miracles,” a ball field for those with special needs, as projects the board could support.
“That’s what got me fired up about this board,” Lake said last week. “It’s the reason I went to council and said I need a board or we need to get rid of it. Things that other people are doing are making a difference in their communities. You’re talking about the infrastructure that means a lot to the people who live and die in those communities.”
But the board is not all about volunteer efforts. Its main purpose it to act as the voice of Decatur residents, telling city leaders and department heads like Lake what the people of Decatur want and need from the recreational facilities their tax dollars support.
One thing that came up last week is extending the hours of the city’s recreation centers, which are often as not closed when people most need them.
Board Vice President Misti Palmer said one of the things the board discussed wanting to do is to “champion” additional staffing so the city could increase the hours of its recreation centers. After the 2008 recession, the city reduced the operating hours at Fort Decatur, T.C. Almon and the Aquadome.
“These centers are so important to our kids, especially during the holidays,” Palmer said. “Instead of being out running around, they want to play basketball. This is great because they want to be active.”
Board member Zach Cameron, an assistant principal at Decatur Middle School, cited the case of four teens arrested in connection with a shooting that left another dead.
“Obviously, I understand the gyms won’t be open at 6 a.m., but if (teens) had an outlet where they could go, they could stay active and out of trouble,” Cameron said. “If I didn’t have something to do (as a teenager), I was going to find something to do. It rings true that our kids need something to do and to play, exert energy and have fun.”
It sounds like wishful thinking that extending rec center hours and offering more activities will keep teenagers — especially ones intent on criminality of some sort — out of trouble, but it’s not simply a matter of providing alternative activities. It’s about children and teens growing up in an environment that provides constructive activities as they grow, so that they mature into young people for whom criminal behavior simply isn’t appealing.
Parks and Recreation board members are still finding their feet. They may find that in organizing some volunteer efforts they are simply duplicating what others are already doing — or they may find unmet needs.
But the board members’ enthusiasm shows the board has potential.
