The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday once again delayed implementation of the Real ID Act.
The act, which is meant to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards, was to go into effect Oct. 1. It is now scheduled to go into effect May 3, 2023.
The reason for the delay is the COVID pandemic.
“Protecting the health, safety, and security of our communities is our top priority,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement Tuesday. “As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the Real ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a Real ID-compliant license or identification card.”
Congress passed the Real ID Act way back in 2005 in response to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, but the federal government has delayed full implementation of the Real ID Act on numerous occasions. That means, assuming it stays on its new schedule, Real ID will go into effect nearly 22 years after the event that supposedly made it necessary.
DHS says only 43% of all driver’s licenses and identification cards are currently Real ID compliant.
Getting a Real-ID compliant driver’s license is a hassle. Not every license office in Alabama, for example, can issue Alabama’s version of Real ID, called STAR ID. The only offices that can are those run by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, where long lines are the norm — a situation made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.
State officials say the ALEA officers should have longer hours and be open on weekends to meet the demand, but county officials balk at the extra expense of opening courthouses for longer periods without state money to cover the cost.
In the nearly 20 years since 9/11, however, air travel and federal facilities have gotten along just fine without Real ID — or, as in the case of mass shootings at military facilities, Real ID wouldn’t have helped, anyway.
Real ID wouldn’t even have stopped the 9/11 hijackers, who needed only to have kept their visas up to date or used their valid Saudi passports to board the aircraft they commandeered in their terrorist attacks.
At this point, it’s obvious Real ID isn’t really necessary and serves no real purpose. It is security theater, something made to appear like it’s making people safer when it really isn’t. It’s an added burden for states and counties, and it’s an added burden for citizens. Some people complain voter identification is a burden, but getting a voter ID in most states is nothing compared to obtaining Real-ID compliant identification.
Some might say we’ve come this far, so we might as well finish implementing Real ID. Economists call that the “sunk cost fallacy,” or, in layman’s terms, throwing good money after bad. The proper thing to do is eat the losses and stop.
It’s time to stop delaying Real ID. It’s time simply to end it.
