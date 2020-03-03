The primary election today will play a part in determining who will represent the Republicans and the Democrats in several key races that will appear on the November general election ballot — the presidential, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races, national convention delegates for both major parties, state judicial seats, and other state and county offices.
But getting voters interested in the primary election is a challenge. Nationwide, primaries only see an average of 20% turnout.
So why should the voters in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties bother with going to the polls?
Here are six good reasons:
1) The primary is one of the most important phases of an election. With fewer people voting, every vote carries more weight. Because turnouts are typically low, the old adage that every vote counts is especially true in this election.
2) Primaries separate the stronger candidates from weaker ones. For example: On this year’s Democratic primary ballot, there are 15 candidates listed. The votes of those participating in primaries across the U.S. will help narrow that field of Democratic hopefuls to the best two or three possible choices.
3) Primaries can feature ballot measures that need to be voted on. Tuesday’s ballot includes one such measure — Amendment One.
This proposed amendment to the Alabama Constitution would abolish the elected State Board of Education and the board-appointed position of state superintendent of education.
It would create a governor-appointed commission, the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education. That commission would appoint a secretary of elementary and secondary education to replace the state superintendent’s position.
In short, it would eliminate the right of voters in north Alabama to cast ballots on who they want to represent them on the State Board of Education.
4) Voter turnout at primaries helps determine where campaigns and parties will put more (or less) effort toward the general election. More voting often means more attention and resources.
5) The primaries play a key role in shaping the final platforms of the major candidates in the November election. It’s not unusual for a party’s chosen presidential candidate to adopt aspects of the platforms of other candidates if those ideas have generated strong public support.
6) The right to vote is an important one to exercise. The primary election provides another opportunity for our citizens to have a say in governmental actions that will affect their lives in many ways.
Take the time today to go to the polls and exercise your right to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.