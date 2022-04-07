History is all around us, and we can lose track of it if we aren’t careful.
Scott Owens, for example, remembered an old cemetery near the Morgan County Regional Landfill from his childhood.
“I was up here in the early 1990s and was rabbit hunting, and I noticed (the cemetery) was gone,” Owens told The Daily. “That’s when I tried to get someone to listen, but it was too late. A lot of people then didn’t even know that the cemetery existed.”
Since then, Owens has worked to restore the Lile Cemetery, which, like many older cemeteries, began as a family burial ground. The first people buried there were cotton planter Samuel Lile and his wife Ann Harrison Lile, who moved to Trinity from Virginia in 1815. Their son, Thomas Lile, was one of the founders of Decatur’s historic Old State Bank, and his son, John Allison Lile, helped start the first schools at West Morgan.
All are buried in the cemetery that was nearly forgotten. But this is not a story just about losing track of one of Morgan County’s first prominent families. At least four slaves who worked on Samuel Lile’s plantation are buried there, too. The cemetery is where the seeds for all of Morgan County’s fruits, sweet and bitter, were sown.
That’s one way to look at all cemeteries. They are the grounds from which the future springs. Yet many cemeteries, like the Lile Cemetery, remain lost.
Morgan County Archivist John Allison says there are at least 260 cemeteries in Morgan County and only 13 of them are part of the Alabama Historic Cemetery Register, which protects them from willful destruction. Other cemeteries have simply been forgotten.
“As far as (cemeteries) that have been completely wiped from the landscape, this is the first one that was restored like that,” Allison said.
Owens has undertaken a valuable job of uncovering and preserving the county’s history, with help from landfill director Wanda Tyler. The landfill has paid for the cemetery’s restoration with $9,000 from its enterprise fund, and it will continue to maintain the cemetery, located on county property, into the future.
Just three years removed from Alabama’s bicentennial year and a resurgence in interest in the state’s history, there has never been a better time for amateur historians to go out and reclaim a little bit of the past for us all.
Old cemeteries, old homes and the like are far better monuments to our past than statues and obelisks erected after the fact, and sometimes with dubious intent. And anyone can stumble onto a piece of the puzzle.
Owens is still looking for a missing gravestone that he read about in a Decatur Daily article from June 1981. The gravestone had been moved to Fourth Avenue Southeast and the article said the stone had originally been placed there to help elderly people mount their horses. It’s probably still out there somewhere, intact and waiting to be returned to its resting place.
