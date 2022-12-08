Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall does not object to Gov. Kay Ivey’s “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system — just so long as it doesn’t keep him from executing people.
“I stand before you today to be very clear that, so far as I and my office are concerned, there is no moratorium nor will there be on capital punishment in Alabama,” Marshall said during a news conference Monday at his Montgomery office.
Ivey’s call followed a string of botched executions that cast serious doubt on the ability of the Alabama Department of Corrections to carry out the state’s death penalty in a manner consistent with the law and the U.S. Constitution, which forbids cruel and unusual punishment.
Marshall’s cavalier statements Monday, however, indicate that he sees this as simply a distraction, and we have little confidence in the ability of the state DOC or the Attorney General’s Office to carry out the review Ivey called for.
The main reason for our skepticism is simple: the DOC’s inability to carry out the death penalty in a lawful manner is simply one small part of the department’s dysfunction.
The state and DOC are currently defending themselves in a lawsuit filed two years ago by the U.S. Department of Justice over the conditions of the state’s prisons.
“The United States Constitution requires Alabama to make sure that its prisons are safe and humane,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division at the time of the lawsuit’s filing. “The Department of Justice conducted a thorough investigation of Alabama’s prisons for men and determined that Alabama violated and is continuing to violate the Constitution because its prisons are riddled with prisoner-on-prisoner and guard-on-prisoner violence. The violations have led to homicides, rapes, and serious injuries. The Department of Justice looks forward to proving its case in an Alabama federal courtroom.”
The state’s response has been to authorize the construction of new prisons, but as yet it has made little to no headway on improving prison conditions. Indeed, DOC efforts to recruit more prison staff have resulted in the opposite. The state’s prison system continues to lose employees even as it has been ordered to hire more.
This situation has been made worse by corruption in the prison system. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed this week that four former employees of Limestone Correctional Facility have been arrested for using their public positions for financial gain. In a separate incident, an Alabama prison captain and a former officer were arrested last month on similar bribery and ethics charges, the state prison system said.
What we know about these cases, however, remains sketchy because the DOC does everything in secrecy, dribbling out as little information as possible. This same veil of secrecy surrounds how it goes about carrying out executions.
Not only does DOC need a “top-to-bottom” review of its capital punishment procedures, it needs a top-to-bottom review of everything — and it needs to be conducted with the utmost transparency.
More than any other agency of government, the people of Alabama need to know they can trust the one charged with administering justice in the people’s name. In the present environment, that trust seems misplaced.
