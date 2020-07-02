The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow this week to those seeking to outlaw abortion, striking down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics. Even with two members appointed by President Donald Trump, abortion rights opponents have yet to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision holding that laws outlawing or unduly restricting abortion are unconstitutional.
Yet this defeat may set up the fight sought by supporters of an even more stringent law passed by the Alabama Legislature — one that would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison for the abortion provider.
Chief Justice John Roberts joined with the high court’s four liberal members to strike down the Louisiana law, which would have required doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals — an almost insurmountable burden in some places, especially rural areas.
“The result in this case is controlled by our decision four years ago invalidating a nearly identical Texas law,” Roberts wrote in his decision this week. Crucially, in the previous case, Roberts voted against invalidating that Texas law. But now that ruling is the law of the land, and Roberts, who is the justice most likely to defer to precedent, deferred to it in this case by voting to strike down the law this time. The legal doctrine of stare decisis — “to stand by things decided” — was decisive.
Yet Roberts did not join with the four liberal justices in the entirety of their opinion, leaving open the possibility he would accept a challenge that strikes squarely at Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion.
How Roberts might ultimately rule, however, is anyone’s guess, and both sides of the debate are hedging their bets, to say the least.
Ian Millhiser of the progressive website Vox argues Roberts’ ruling gives abortion rights opponents a road map to successfully challenge Roe and the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision:
“So the right to an abortion survives another day, but Roberts’s opinion is less an endorsement of the right than it is a warning that litigants should not overreach. The chief justice is unwilling to overrule a very recent precedent simply because one of his colleagues retired. But that does not mean that he will preserve Roe or Casey when a litigant asks him to overrule those decisions outright.”
Overturning those decisions outright is exactly the stated purpose of the Alabama law authored by Decatur Republican state Rep. Terri Collins. The Alabama law, which doesn’t even contain politically popular exceptions for rape and incest, doesn’t mince around and directly challenges the right to obtain an abortion under any circumstance.
In the meantime, however, abortion proponents are happy to have the issue in order to drum up support for Trump’s reelection, especially support among any Evangelicals who might be weary of the president literally using the Bible as a prop.
As The Associated Press reported, The Rev. Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life and a member of Trump’s Catholic voter outreach effort, said the president’s “two appointees voted the right way.”
“Once again this ruling underscores the importance of elections,” Pavone said in a statement. “We need a solid pro-life majority on the Supreme Court to uphold the rights of women and the unborn.”
Both sides have an incentive to portray either victory or defeat as a matter of one more election and one more Supreme Court justice, which is exactly the dynamic Alabama’s Republican Legislature was playing to when it passed an abortion law so extreme some members were already talking about revisiting it to add exceptions should the courts uphold it.
