Thanksgiving has come and gone. The leftovers are in the fridge, the Detroit Lions have lost and Christmas shopping has begun in earnest.
George Washington was the first president to declare a national day of thanksgiving. Abraham Lincoln was the first to set a uniform date: the last Thursday of November. Lincoln issued his proclamation in 1863, as the Civil War raged, and even amid that unprecedented carnage, he found reasons to be thankful:
“Needful diversions of wealth and of strength from the fields of peaceful industry to the national defence, have not arrested the plough, the shuttle or the ship; the axe has enlarged the borders of our settlements, and the mines, as well of iron and coal as of the precious metals, have yielded even more abundantly than heretofore. Population has steadily increased, notwithstanding the waste that has been made in the camp, the siege and the battle-field; and the country, rejoicing in the consciousness of augmented strength and vigor, is permitted to expect continuance of years with large increase of freedom.”
On Thursday, Americans gave thanks. Yet the mood in much of America is pessimistic, and not without reason. Inflation eats away at our prosperity, the global economy teeters on the brink of a worldwide recession, Russia’s war on Ukraine has wrought death and destruction on a scale not seen in Europe since World War II and continues to test America’s resolve, and domestically violent crime has reversed long-term trends to soar to heights not seen in years.
Yet if Lincoln could find reason for thankfulness in the darkest days of the Civil War, surely we can in far less trying times.
For all the overheated rhetoric about America heading toward a “second civil war,” that’s not the case. We just held elections that reaffirmed the vast majority of Americans’ commitment to our constitutional democracy.
Meanwhile, despite the challenges we have both here and abroad — challenges many of which are global in scale — today remains the best time in human history to be alive. That’s not opinion; it’s just math. Pessimists may generate headlines, but always put your money on the optimists.
This month, according to United Nations estimates, the world’s population reached 8 billion. Not so long ago, that number would have been unthinkable — the world simply could not support that many people.
Yet as the late economist Julian Simon observed, people are the “ultimate resource.” The more people there are, the more brains there are thinking about the world’s problems, sharing ideas and driving innovation.
Over the years Simon’s thesis has proved right, while the doomsayers have struck out time after time. Simon famously won a bet with professional pessimist and “Population Bomb” author Paul Ehrlich, in which Simon bet the prices of a basket of mutually agreed scarce resources would go down over time, not up. (That hasn’t stopped Ehrlich from continuing to predict the worst.)
Over the past 30 years, global poverty has decreased dramatically — and the decline has stalled in recent years only because of the COVID pandemic. The response to COVID has shown us just how rapidly scientific advancements can be brought to bear on a global problem. The West’s response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, as well as the grass-roots uprising against the totalitarian regime in Iran and the still-unfolding resistance to China’s increasingly draconian “zero COVID” lockdowns give hope, too, that the spirit of freedom is rekindling worldwide.
As we enter the Christmas season, there are not only abundant reasons to be thankful, but abundant reasons to be optimistic, too.
