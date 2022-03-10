Selling government property should not be a big deal. Government agencies from the federal level to the local level do it all the time.
Yet for the city of Decatur, selling a soon-to-be decommissioned fire department station house has turned into a comedy of errors — only for those involved it’s not funny at all.
According to city Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester, the city originally planned to put the old Fire Station No. 5 up for sale through a real estate agency. But then offers for the station began coming in before the city could do so. So, Demeester said, city officials thought they could save on paying a commission by marketing the property themselves.
That was mistake No. 1.
While that may be a noble sentiment that sounds like is it being a good steward of taxpayer money, what followed demonstrates why there are rules for disposing of property that taxpayers originally purchased.
Chase Grisham, broker of the Grisham Group of EXP Realty, submitted an offer of $205,000 for the building on Feb. 8, with the intention of turning it into an office for his real estate agency. On Feb. 21, Demeester called Grisham to tell him he got the fire station.
That was mistake No. 2.
After the phone call, but before the City Council could officially accept Grisham’s offer, a higher offer came in.
City Attorney Herman Marks told the council state law requires that the city accept the highest price.
“An offer is not accepted until the council accepts it,” Marks said. “Staff cannot do that.”
Grisham had originally offered to include an escalation clause in his offer, which would have automatically raised his bid to exceed subsequent higher bids, but according to Grisham, Marks made him take it out of the contract.
That was mistake No. 3.
So, during a chaotic meeting Monday night, the council hastily agreed to Grisham’s original offer, plus the escalation clause for a total of $226,500, and rewrote the city ordinance to set an immediate deadline on bids, making Grisham’s bid the final high bid.
That was mistake No. 4.
Councilman Billy Jackson, as he often does, cast the lone vote against the deal, noting the entire process was screwed up from the beginning.
“This should be open from the beginning and then have a definite end point,” Jackson said.
That would have been accomplished had the city gone through a broker in the first place, or even if it had set up a formal process of accepting bids, with a definitive deadline.
Afterward, Councilman Jacob Ladner said, “The good news is people are looking to buy city-owned properties. We just need to come up with a process than makes sense.”
This is not the first time the city has sold off city property, but it is the first time such a major sale has been done in such a haphazard way.
Meanwhile, taxpayers still don’t even know the appraised value of the property, because Marks refuses to disclose it and has denied an open records request.
That is mistake No. 5.
The city is selling a firehouse. That doesn’t mean it has to be treated as a fire sale.
