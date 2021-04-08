Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton raised a stink Tuesday when he took to Twitter to say the problem with criminal justice in the U.S. is not that we have too many people in prison, but not enough.
“We have a major under-incarceration problem in America,” the potential 2024 presidential contender tweeted. “And it’s only getting worse.”
To back up his statement, Cotton linked to a CNN story about the past year’s surge in violent crime in major cities.
“Major American cities saw a 33% increase in homicides last year as a pandemic swept across the country, millions of people joined protests against racial injustice and police brutality, and the economy collapsed under the weight of the pandemic — a crime surge that has continued into the first quarter of this year,” CNN reported.
Locally, even Morgan County saw a surge in murders, but that was mainly due to one mass murder in which seven people were killed. Two men, John Legg and Rick Rogers, are charged in their deaths and awaiting trial. They knew their alleged victims.
In the area’s largest city, Huntsville, major crimes were down. According to statistics released by the Huntsville Police Department, homicides fell by 26%, burglaries 19%, automotive break-ins 11%, and robberies 31%.
Still, there is no denying that murders are up in many of the nation’s largest cities, and as yet, no one has a good idea why, although many people are convinced they do. Some blame the Black Lives Matter protests and the riots that erupted out of some of them. Some blame efforts to “defund the police.” Some blame pandemic fatigue. It could be some of these, a combination of these or none of these, but as yet we just don’t know.
What we do know is that violent crime has surged in the past year after having fallen since its peak in the early 1990s. And even with the surge, we are still far below that peak.
We also know that the United States already locks up a larger percentage of its population than any other country, so the idea the U.S. has “a major under-incarceration problem,” as Sen. Cotton claims, is absurd — unless Cotton truly thinks the U.S. is, far from being the greatest nation on Earth, the most lawless and immoral.
We, however, do not think Americans are the world’s most lawless and immoral people. The U.S., for example, regularly leads the world in charitable giving and volunteerism. We try to rely more on each other and less on the middle man of government, although most of us also believe in a social safety net. These are values one would think a Republican like Cotton would champion, yet he belittles them every time he says more Americans should be in jail.
Nor is Cotton’s claim new. He’s been making it since well before the current violent crime surge. He has been saying the U.S. has an “under-incarceration problem” for at least the past five years.
“I saw this in Baghdad. We’ve seen it again in Afghanistan,” said Cotton, as reported in a May 19, 2016, story in Politico. “Security has to come first, whether you’re in a war zone or whether you’re in the United States of America.”
But the U.S. isn’t a war zone now and it certainly wasn’t one then. Meanwhile, states like Alabama cannot afford to house all of the prisoners we have.
Criminal justice and prison reform efforts have enjoyed a lot of bipartisan support, including, haphazardly, from former President Donald Trump. Cotton would undo that.
