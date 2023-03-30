Residents of the Hartselle neighborhoods where houses were damaged, trees uprooted and one man killed early last Saturday by an EF2 tornado are still picking up the pieces, even as another potential severe weather system targets the Southeast this Friday.
It’s not your imagination. Severe weather season in Alabama is coming earlier each year. Apart from the tornado that struck Hartselle just after midnight, there was another tornado, an EF1 with 94 mph winds, that hit Lacey’s Spring at 12:47 a.m. An EF2 tornado also hit near St. Florian, northeast of Florence.
All of this follows two tornadoes that struck struck Jackson County on March 3, a brief EF1 tornado in Madison County on March 1, two tornadoes that struck Lawrence County and moved across Northwest Decatur and into Limestone County near Calhoun Community College on Jan 12, and an EF1 tornado in Franklin County on Jan. 1, according to the National Weather Service.
Alabama didn’t endure the worst of last week’s storms. Before it swept through Alabama, the same severe weather system spawned an EF4 tornado that killed more than 20 people in Mississippi.
All of this is part of a long-term shift in weather patterns that has moved “tornado alley” eastward and moved up severe weather season on the calendar. While being bad news for north Alabama in particular, it’s bad news in general because it’s a shift from less densely populated areas to more densely populated areas, which increased the likelihood of injuries and deaths, as well as the potential for property damage.
Walker Ashley, a professor of meteorology and disaster geography at Northern Illinois University, and lead author of a study that predicts we are in for more “supercell” storms — the major producers of tornadoes and hail — in the Southeast, says we’re seeing the results of a warming climate.
“The data that I’ve seen has persuaded me that we are in this experiment and living it right now,” Ashley said in an interview a few days before last weekend’s tornadoes.
“The study in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society predicts a nationwide 6.6% increase in supercells and a 25.8% jump in the area and time the strongest supercells twist and tear over land under a scenario of moderate levels of future warming by the end of the century,” reports The Associated Press. “But in certain areas in the South the increase is much higher.”
Ashley said cities that could see more supercells include Jackson and Tupelo in Mississippi, Memphis, Birmingham and Nashville. Connect those cities on a map, and you’ll see most of north Alabama in the resulting box.
Global warming is a global issue with global solutions, like increasing the use of renewable energy sources and nuclear power. At the level of individuals and families, the best we can do is adapt. For residents of north Alabama, that could mean investing in a backyard storm shelter.
At the very least, it means having a plan in place and knowing where the nearest shelters are. Before last week’s storms hit, Decatur City Hall and Decatur and Austin high schools opened their shelters to the public.
With another severe weather system on the way, now is the time to prepare.
“It’s pretty darn clear that somebody is going to take it on the nose on Friday,” Northern Illinois meteorology professor and tornado expert and chaser Victor Gensini told The AP on Wednesday. “It’s just a matter of where and exactly when.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, most of north Alabama was at a “slight” risk for severe weather Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The northwest corner of the state was at an “enhanced” risk. Those assessments could change, however, between now and Friday.
