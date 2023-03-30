The Issue

Severe weather season is coming earlier than ever, while the most active region for tornadoes is shifting east. That's bad news for north Alabama and the rest of the Deep South.

Residents of the Hartselle neighborhoods where houses were damaged, trees uprooted and one man killed early last Saturday by an EF2 tornado are still picking up the pieces, even as another potential severe weather system targets the Southeast this Friday.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.