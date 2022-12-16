The Issue

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is catering to anti-vaccine conspiracies even as the evidence mounts that the mRNA technology used in two of the most widely used COVID vaccines can also help fight everything from skin cancer to the flu.

While most people probably associate mRNA technology with the COVID vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, mRNA drugs hold the promise of revolutionizing medical technology and providing cures and treatments for some diseases that have long eluded us.

