While most people probably associate mRNA technology with the COVID vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, mRNA drugs hold the promise of revolutionizing medical technology and providing cures and treatments for some diseases that have long eluded us.
Unfortunately, like almost any new scientific breakthrough, mRNA technology is running into fears and suspicions based on little to no evidence and fueled by people who stand to gain financially or politically.
In certain corners of social media, it’s not COVID that has killed millions worldwide and more than a million people in the U.S. alone, but the vaccines. This has become a fertile ground for professional conspiracy theorists and others who divide the world into two camps — The Establishment (bad) and The People (good) — for fun and profit.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, fresh off his reelection victory, has apparently decided it’s in his political interest to throw in with the anti-vaccine camp. It’s quite an about-face for someone who, in the early days of the COVID pandemic, was an enthusiastic vaccination supporter. Of course, he wasn’t gearing up to run for president then.
On Tuesday, DeSantis announced he was calling on the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate “wrongdoing” related to the vaccines.
“DeSantis’ announcement came after a virtual hour-and-a-half roundtable where scientists, people with professed vaccine-related injuries and medical professionals joined him and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo in making claims against COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and their approval process,” reported The Orlando Sentinel.
No medicine — not even aspirin — is totally free of side effects, but DeSantis is playing on fears running rampant on the edges of the Republican Party’s base. There simply is no evidence of widespread vaccine-related injuries related to the mRNA vaccines, and the conditions most blamed on mRNA vaccinations — myocarditis and pericarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle and lining — are rare, most often disappear in a few days and, most importantly, can result from COVID itself, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There is simply no data that backs up the allegation that COVID vaccines are responsible for a rash of sudden deaths, especially among otherwise young and healthy people.
This sort of political cynicism can only serve to make people suspicious of mRNA technology in general, even as mRNA is starting to show encouraging results treating other diseases.
The same day DeSantis made his announcement, Moderna and Merck announced positive test results of a new mRNA vaccine the two companies are jointly developing to prevent the deadly skin cancer melanoma.
Last month, a study published in the journal Science found that an experimental mRNA flu vaccine was effective against multiple strains of influenza, which could lead to the development of a universal flu vaccine that works against every flu strain.
An mRNA vaccine now under development by the World Health Organization in Africa could help rid parts of the developing world of tuberculosis, and earlier this year, Moderna announced it had begun clinical trials of two mRNA-based HIV vaccines in the fight against AIDS.
The technology behind mRNA is not a conspiracy. It is not a sinister plan hatched by the Elites or the Establishment. It is the outgrowth of years of research that is now starting to bear fruit — and did so just in time to save millions of lives from COVID.
This is cause for celebration, not paranoia.
