Spring is officially here, having arrived Saturday. The days are longer than the nights, the temperatures are rising — along with the pollen count — and the world around us is turning green with new life. The air is filled with the sound of birdsong and lawn mowers.
But the air also carries the sound of warning sirens. Severe weather season is upon us. Most of the area has already faced at least one day of storms this year, and today north Alabama is under the gun again. During this season of rebirth, we have to be on the lookout as well for weather threats.
The basics of severe weather preparation are worth revisiting. The National Weather Service offers this advice for what to do during a tornado:
• Get as low as you can. A basement below ground level or the lowest floor of a building offers the greatest safety. Put as many walls between yourself and the outside as possible. Avoid windows.
• Tornadoes could be obscured by rainfall or come at nighttime. Do not wait until you see or hear the tornado, it may be too late.
• Do not waste time opening or closing windows and doors. It will not protect the structure.
• In homes or public buildings: Go to the basement or a small interior room, such as a closet, bathroom or an interior hall on the lowest level. Close all doors to the hallway for greater protection. If possible, get under something sturdy like a heavy table. Protect yourself from flying debris with pillows, heavy coats, blankets or quilts. Use bicycle or motorcycle helmets to protect your head.
• In mobile homes: Leave well in advance of the approaching severe weather and go to a strong building. If there is no shelter nearby, get into the nearest ditch, low spot or underground culvert. Lie flat, covering your head with your hands for protection.
• In vehicles or outdoors: When tornadoes are possible, limit your outdoor plans or finish them early. Stay close to a sturdy shelter. If caught outside, find shelter in a ditch or remain in your vehicle and cover your head for protection. Do not take shelter under a highway overpass, where wind speeds can increase due to a tunneling effect.
In addition, it’s important to have access to information. That means having a weather radio, batteries for portable radios and charging your mobile phone beforehand. If you have a smart phone, there are numerous apps that you can install to help alert you to severe weather coming your way.
Counties will open shelters during tornado watches, but when seeking shelter it is important to remember to take COVID precautions, too. That means wearing a mask when sharing a storm shelter with people outside your household.
The weather is difficult to predict, and not every forecast of severe weather pans out. The last time tornadoes were forecast for the Tennessee Valley, they remained farther south. But that is no reason to be complacent. Longtime residents of north Alabama can tell you a tornado may strike with plenty of warning or no warning at all.
