Dothan Eagle on election is less than a week away
With Election Day less than a week away, a recent poll commissioned by Alabama Daily News and Gray Television revealed something most anyone might have guessed — Kay Ivey and Katie Britt are heavily favored to win their respective races for governor and U.S. Senate.
The survey was conducted by the polling firm Cygnal on Oct. 27-29 responses from 616 voters who plan to participate in general election. The margin of error is plus-or-minus 3.94%.
Anyone surprised by the prediction hasn’t followed Alabama politics in the last three decades. However, they may be surprised by the figures.
Ivey’s predicted lead is 59.5%, while Britt’s is 57.1% — both comfortable margins, but far from reflective of what many perceive as a Republican blanket from border to border across Alabama. Why would a Republican candidate draw less than 80% in a state like Alabama, where it seems everyone is a conservative voter?
Perhaps it’s because only 52% of Alabama voters are Republican or Republican-leaning, according to data from the Pew Research Center. Pew found that 35 percent of voters are Democrat or Democrat-leaning, while another 13 percent of voters claimed no lean one way or the other.
In today’s caustically divisive political climate, one might expect polling for individual candidates to mirror the numbers of their party.
Perhaps at some point in the future, there will come a time when voters choose elected officials based on their own ideas, plans, and promises, the people they are, and the sort of leadership they may be capable of providing rather than party identity.
