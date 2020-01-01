It’s Jan. 1, and suffice it to say fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team are probably not happy to see their squad on the field today.
They no doubt expected to have played Saturday in one of the two College Football Playoff semifinals and to be gearing up for the College Football Championship on Jan. 13 in New Orleans.
Instead, the Tide has a high noon kickoff in the Citrus Bowl vs. the Michigan Wolverines.
Back in the days of the old bowl system, two losses to your toughest SEC West rivals might keep a team out of a New Year’s Day bowl. But in the College Football Playoff era, it’s what gets you one.
Meanwhile, on another channel, one of those SEC West rivals, the Auburn Tigers, will be squaring off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Outback Bowl.
For Alabama fans, who have expectations of competing not just for SEC championships but national championships each and every year, today must seem a bit of a letdown. This is the first year since the institution of the current CFP in 2014 that Alabama is not a participant. The Tide is tied with Clemson for the most appearances in the CFP (five) and national championships (two).
Before the CFP was the BCS, or Bowl Championship Series, which operated from 1998 to 2013. Alabama won three BCS championships during that span, more than any other team, while the SEC as a whole dominated, winning nine championships, or about 82%.
The one constant during that span has been Alabama’s head coach: Nick Saban. So, it must at least send a little shiver down the spines of Tide faithful to hear even whispers that the Saban dynasty might be coming to a close.
At 68, no one would blame Saban for slowing down, or even retiring, but he shows no sign of doing either, and it’s hard to imagine him forsaking football for the golf course and the fishing hole.
And there’s little reason to think Saban has lost a step, even if he is on the outside looking in today. It’s not that Alabama’s football program is showing wear and tear so much as it is that other programs have caught up.
College football is an arms race, and just as it’s difficult for a program to stay at the top, it’s rare for a program to stay in the doldrums. LSU is back. Georgia is back. Clemson under head coach Dabo Swinney is back in a major way.
Sometimes it’s because schools invest in facilities. Sometimes it’s because a new offensive scheme changes the game, whether it’s the fun ‘n’ gun of Steve Spurrier’s Florida Gators or the hurry-up offense that lifted Gus Malzahn from the high school ranks to leading the Auburn Tigers. Now even the traditionalist Saban has upped Bama’s offensive tempo.
As for Auburn, they head into today’s game on a high note, having beaten their cross-state rival and denied them even an outside shot at getting into the playoff. But the Tigers’ fan base expects more, too. They expect to play for SEC championships and win SEC championships. They expect to be in the playoff conversation.
As Chicago Cubs fans are wont to say: There’s always next year, and next year is now. And for Alabama and Auburn football fans, the new season starts as soon as the final whistles blow this afternoon.
