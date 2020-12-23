Christmas is a time when families come together, both to celebrate the spirit of the season and simply to see people they may not have seen for months or even years.
This year, public health officials are asking that Americans forego their usual holiday get-togethers because of the novel coronavirus.
Dr. James Boyle, medical director of the intensive care and critical care units at Decatur Morgan Hospital, said people should reconsider family gatherings this Christmas to avoid a spike in cases.
“I do need your help. I need you to be the courageous voice in your family that stands up and says, we do not get together as family this Christmas, so we can get together next Christmas,” Boyle said.
Decatur Morgan and hospitals across the state have seen a surge in patients. The number of COVID-19 patients at UAB Hospital in Birmingham doubled in the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Most of these cases are attributable to travel and small gatherings,” said Dr. Sarah Nafziger, co-chair of UAB’s Emergency Management Committee.
There is some debate about whether Thanksgiving really is responsible for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases that has filled many hospital intensive care units to beyond capacity.
A BBC report this week looked at the statistics and determined the numbers seem to show a steep increase in COVID cases that started before the holiday and continued climbing afterward, with no Thanksgiving-specific spike.
According to the BBC news story, “The Covid Tracking Project, which monitors coronavirus statistics in the U.S., urged caution over drawing any conclusions from the recent data, saying: ‘Given the high rates of pre-holiday disease transmission, it’ll be tricky to perfectly distinguish which events cause the spikes.’”
So, at present we have a steep rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, data that is subject to varying interpretations and a lot of uncertainly. It’s just like last March all over again, only we’re up to more than 320,000 deaths in the U.S. alone and there is now concrete hope of the crisis finally ending, as people start to receive vaccinations.
The best advice is to err on the side of caution: Stay home or limit travel, skip the get-togethers and keep any gatherings small. Also, it is imperative that people who’ve been tested for possible exposure quarantine until they know the results. Don’t take a chance of passing the infection to someone else.
We have seen some family gatherings become superspreader events. Family members who showed no symptoms gathered, the disease spread among them, and within weeks family members were sick.
Last month, a 99th birthday celebration in St. Louis became just such a superspreader.
“We were very conscious, we thought beforehand,” one family member told a Texas TV station. “Everyone quarantined ahead of time. My brother and sister-in-law in San Francisco got tested before they got on an airplane.” But within hours of returning to their homes, all of the family members tested positive.
Few people want to be away from their families over the holiday, but it’s worth remembering that’s how Christmas started. Except, according to the Gospel of Luke, Mary and Joseph were forced to travel — leaving their larger family behind — to go to Joseph’s ancestral city to be taxed and counted:
“And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David) to be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child.”
We live in a different time, when families spread out all across a continent, and we’re asked not to travel, but the effect is the same: We’re apart from our larger families over Christmas.
Yet we also have technology, from photos to video, to make us feel closer. We can have virtual family reunions over Zoom.
It’s not the same as really getting together, but it’s a small sacrifice to help ensure that families can gather in peace and safety next year.
