Charles McCrory is serving a life sentence in an Alabama prison for the 1985 murder of his wife, Julie McCrory.
It is a murder Charles McCrory likely did not commit. McCrory is Exhibit A for Alabama’s broken criminal justice system, which seems geared more toward handing out punishment than dispensing justice.
In February, McCrory was up for parole before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. After a perfunctory, two-minute hearing, the board denied his request. That is the norm for the state Board of Pardons and Paroles, which in the last fiscal year rejected 90% of requests, an all-time low.
Under the board’s current chair, former Birmingham prosecutor Leigh Gwathney, the rate of rejections has skyrocketed, but in McCrory’s case, it is particularly egregious.
“The three-member board granted parole to 409 inmates and turned down 3,593 others in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, according to records from the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles,” The Associated Press reported in January. “The grant rate of 10% is a fraction of what it had been in previous years and comes after four straight years of decline. The rate was 31% in fiscal year 2019, before falling to 20% in 2020 and then 15% in 2021.
According to the Innocence Project, there was no evidence linking McCrory to his wife’s murder, apart from bite mark evidence now widely dismissed as unscientific.
The bite mark expert whose testimony led to McCrory’s conviction, Dr. Richard Souviron, has since recanted, as reported this week by the online news outlet, The Intercept:
“I no longer believe, as I did at the time of trial, that there is a valid scientific basis for concluding that the injury found on the skin of the victim … could be ‘matched’ or otherwise connected to a specific individual,” he wrote in an affidavit. “I therefore renounce that testimony.”
According to The Intercept, prosecutors in Covington County, where the murder occurred, made McCrory an offer in April 2021 of release with time served, but it came with a condition that he admit to the murder, which he has always denied having committed.
“The offer, which McCrory rejected because it came with the requirement that he admit to killing his wife, was made on the eve of an evidentiary hearing that would debunk the single most important piece of evidence that sent McCrory to prison for life: a supposed bite mark found on his wife’s body,” The Intercept reported.
In Alabama, the deck is stacked against the innocent and the wrongfully convicted. McCrory could be out on parole trying to clear his name. The Board of Pardons and Paroles cut off McCrory’s son in mid-sentence as he was pleading his father’s case, and didn’t hear any arguments about the recanted bite mark testimony used to convict Charles McCrory.
Democratic state Rep. Chris England has argued political concerns are driving the limited releases. It’s hard to disagree with that assessment.
“We cannot continue like this. Since Leigh Gwathney was appointed, the board has had substantially fewer pardon and parole hearings, granted even less, often ignores the recommendations from the guidelines, and White applicants are twice as likely to get pardoned or paroled,” England tweeted in August 2021 — before the rate of paroles hit its new low.
England has introduced legislation that would start the process of reforming pardons and paroles in Alabama. The McCrory case puts a human face on why that is necessary.
