The pandemic is creating another crisis that has Alabama health officials concerned — emergency room visits for drug overdoses and deaths are on the rise. And most of them are opioid overdoses.
State officials began noticing the trend in March. And it’s gotten worse every month since.
Dr. Darlene Traffanstedt, medical director of Adult Health and Family Planning for the Jefferson County Health Department, told a group of state leaders last week the number of ER visits for drug overdoses peaked at 1,169 in July, but she expects August’s number to be even larger.
Traffanstedt said social conditions linked to the pandemic — no jobs, isolation, despair — are the same triggers that helped enable the opioid crisis to emerge in the first place.
What’s sad is the fact that many individuals who were in the midst of a successful recovery have likely relapsed into addiction, she said.
“So much work has been done … so to see it go up so much in a short period of time is shocking to us,” Traffanstedt told members of the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council.
The popularity of the COVID-19 dashboard published by the Alabama Department of Public Health has convinced state officials that an interactive dashboard on the opioid crisis would be an effective way to present the problem to the public.
The Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council hopes to publish such a dashboard by the end of this year.
It would show the number of opioid deaths per county, ambulance overdose runs, emergency room visits related to drug overdoses, and the number of people in treatment for substance abuse disorder.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the emphasis on controlling the coronavirus pandemic took the focus off the state’s growing opioid problem.
But health officials simply can’t afford to continue to ignore the trend.
“These (opioid) problems don’t go away just because we are not paying attention to them,” Harris said, “and there is certainly a lot that still needs to be done.”
