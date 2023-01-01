The world faces a great many pressing challenges, from how to deal with climate change and an increasingly authoritarian China, to Russian aggression in Europe and a migrant crisis on our own borders.
But the world has always faced such challenges, and the record shows betting against our ability to meet them is a sure way to lose money.
In a 1977 speech announcing his energy policy, President Jimmy Carter warned that the world was running out of oil.
“World consumption of oil is still going up,” the president warned. “If it were possible to keep it rising during the 1970s and 1980s by 5 percent a year as it has in the past, we could use up all the proven reserves of oil in the entire world by the end of the next decade.”
More than 45 years later, the world is using a lot more oil than that, and “peak oil” remains forever on the horizon. The worry now isn’t that we will run out of oil, but that we won’t, and our continued use of fossil fuels will lead to a climate catastrophe.
If there is a lesson from this for today, perhaps it’s that we shouldn’t treat climate change as a catastrophe, either, but simply a challenge to be met. The apocalyptic rhetoric surrounding climate change has its own costs, such as the mental health of young people, many of whom have become convinced their generation will be wiped out by warming temperatures.
According to a story published in 2021, thousands of children and young adults worldwide suffer from “eco-anxiety.”
“The results ... found that most respondents were concerned about climate change, with nearly 60% saying they felt ‘very worried’ or ‘extremely worried’. Many associated negative emotions with climate change — the most commonly chosen were ‘sad,’ ‘afraid,’ ‘anxious,’ ‘angry’ and ‘powerless’ .... Overall, 45% of participants said their feelings about climate change impacted their daily lives,” according to an article in Nature.
Yet this is not new. We’ve lived in an age of “eco-anxiety” since the 1960s — which is understandable given all of the dire predictions people were making back then.
In 1967, Stanford University biologist Paul Ehrlich predicted a world plagued by dire famine by 1975 and that the food supply would have to triple to feed the world’s population of 6 or 7 billion people by 2000.
“That may be possible theoretically,” was Ehrlich’s verdict on feeding 7 billion people, “but it is clear that it is totally impossible in practice.”
Ehrlich’s 1968 book, “The Population Bomb,” is one of the most influential doomsday books of all time. It was completely wrong. The world’s population is now estimated to be over 8 billion, and overall we’ve never been better fed. While a migrant crisis is sweeping the Middle East and South America, it’s the result mostly of people fleeing bad governments rather than lack of food.
Apart from stalling during the COVID pandemic’s peak, global poverty has been in steady decline since the end of the Cold War. We have also addressed a host of environmental problems, from the ozone hole to acid rain.
Those who predict doom and gloom cannot predict scientific breakthroughs and technological innovations. Who knows yet, for example, what may come from the recently announced breakthrough in nuclear fusion?
With one fell swoop, it could solve all of our energy and climate problems for good.
Fortunately, we know how to foster innovation: Free societies marked by a high degree of free exchange of goods, people and ideas are engines of innovation. When we stifle that exchange, whether with walls or speech codes, we hurt only ourselves.
But as long as people are free to achieve their own potential, optimism remains the best bet.
