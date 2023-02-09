“We are the party of new ideas, we are the party of the future whose philosophy is vigorous and dynamic,” President Ronald Reagan proclaimed in 1984 in his speech accepting his party’s re-nomination for president.
Reagan often spoke of the Republican Party as the “party of ideas,” but that was long ago, and there were no ideas on display Tuesday night during Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union.
Agree with Biden’s policies or disagree with them, he stands for something, even if it’s a vision of the U.S. economy that’s an incoherent mix of 21st century green technology and labor-intensive 1950s heavy manufacturing, all guided by the sort of top-heavy industrial policy that went out of vogue during the stagnant 1970s.
The Republicans have nothing to offer as an alternative. The rhetoric may differ, but in practice there isn’t much daylight on economic policy between Biden and the GOP after Donald Trump. Both like protectionism, big spending and shaping industrial policy from Washington. The only difference is Democrats pay for part of their programs through taxes, while Republicans load all of theirs onto the debt.
That’s not a choice; it’s an echo. So, Republicans are left to differentiate themselves with culture war issues that may motivate each party’s base and activists who spend way too much time online, but don’t really address the pocketbook concerns of most Americans.
Sanders’ message focused not on the concerns of most Americans, but on critical race theory, gender ideology and the battle waging between both the left and right’s media personality elites.
This seems to be where the Republican party is heading going into the 2024 presidential election. One likely candidate is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has a pretty good record in Florida when it comes to actually running the government and dealing with crises like hurricanes. Instead, he’s pivoted entirely to culture war concerns.
We don’t necessarily disagree with all of DeSantis’ criticisms of things like critical race theory and gender ideology, but we do take issue with his approach to dealing with them — with blanket bans and “parental rights” laws that don’t so much enable parents as give any activist with an agenda veto power over things like the books in school libraries.
This is the 21st century. Our society is an information society, and information wants to be free. If someone is really concerned about leftist ideology in schools, the answer isn’t to ban it but to teach it — and teach it in context and alongside other perspectives. To do otherwise is simply to send graduates out into the world effectively unarmed. Banning something from schools just means people will encounter it elsewhere on their own. DeSantis might be able to ban the 1619 Project from Florida schools, but he can’t ban the documentary version streaming on Hulu. If DeSantis thinks it’s wrong to tell people, as the 1619 Project does, that the American Revolution was fought to preserve slavery — a claim rejected by most historians, especially those who specialize in the period — then Florida schools will have to teach the controversy.
There are culture war debates worth having, but that means actually having a debate. Republicans would rather have the issue. And given Republicans have given up on having an economic agenda that’s really any different than Biden’s, it’s no wonder. But it doesn’t really offer voters much of a choice at the ballot box.
