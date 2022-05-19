Don’t call them UFOs.
UFOs, or “unidentified flying objects,” are for people already convinced we’re being visited by aliens from outer space. No, the preferred term nowadays is UAP, for “unidentified aerial phenomena.”
On Tuesday, Congress held its first public hearing in roughly 50 years on the subject of UFOs — excuse us — UAPs.
“We want to know what’s out there as much as you want to know what’s out there,” Ronald Moultrie, the undersecretary of defense for intelligence, told members of a House Intelligence subcommittee, according to The Associated Press. “We get the questions not just from you. We get it from family and we get them night and day.”
So, what is out there? Is it the truth?
The answer is, at least as far as government officials will admit publicly, they’re not entirely sure. That’s creating worries for the Pentagon and some members of Congress, who fear some UAPs might be Chinese or Russian aircraft of some sort — although as the Russians get ever more mired in a Ukraine quagmire of their own making, it’s hard to believe they’re sitting on some secret high-tech technology we don’t know about.
Tuesday’s hearing stems from a report and accompanying videos released last year.
That report, according to The AP, “counted 144 sightings of aircraft or other devices apparently flying at mysterious speeds or trajectories. In all but one of the sightings investigated, there was too little information for investigators to even broadly characterize the nature of the incident.”
Whatever UAPs are — and they are probably a lot of different things with a lot of different explanations, most of them disappointingly mundane — there’s no evidence they are visitors from the stars. But as Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Arkansas, noted during the hearing, the investigation into UAPs is not really “about finding alien spacecraft but about delivering dominant intelligence.”
That means even determined skeptics are interested in what the investigation into UAPs can tell us — even, and especially, if what it tells us is that our technology and pilots aren’t very good at identifying what should be ordinary objects and atmospheric phenomena.
Science writer Mick West is one of those skeptics.
“Any time something unidentified shows up in restricted airspace, then that’s a real problem that needs solving,” West told Scientific American last year when the initial report was released. “We know that drones have been used for terrorist attacks, and drones will very much be a significant factor in future conflicts. So we need to figure out how to identify and mitigate such things.”
Also, West continued, “If something there is hard to identify — like a novel drone — then we need to figure out how to identify it,” he says. “If the pilots are making mistakes, then we need to figure out why.”
But West wasn’t impressed by the evidence put forward Tuesday. One video that Deputy Director of Navy Intelligence Scott Bray said he couldn’t explain, West said could easily be a balloon.
“Here are all three frames where the FlyBy UFO is visible,” West tweeted. “They are all out of focus. A single bright reflection is present as bokeh (the white region). Given the slow speed indicated by Bray, this is probably a mylar balloon.”
That probably won’t convince the devotees who make pilgrimages to the alleged UFO crash site in Roswell, New Mexico, but is does seem a lot more likely.
But if our military and intelligence experts can’t tell the difference between lost balloons and hostile aircraft — be they from a rival power or outer space — that’s something that needs addressing.
