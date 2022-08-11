The 24/7 news cycle that began with the dawn of cable news channels was bad enough, but now with the internet and social media, we’ve come to demand instant answers and instant gratification.
Yet the wheels of justice persist in turning at their own pace.
Anyone demanding quick answers about the FBI’s raid Monday at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate is bound to be disappointed. If the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice do go public with a full accounting anytime soon, that would be just as unusual as the raid itself. But then again, nothing has been “usual” since Trump was elected president in the first place.
Typically it is weeks or even months after a federal raid before the DOJ goes public with a full accounting of its purpose — and any charges filed. If U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland explains the situation anytime soon, it will be only because of the unprecedented and politically sensitive nature of the situation.
Here are some things we do know: At least as early as February, the National Archives asked the Justice Department to investigate the Trump administration’s handling of government records.
“The referral from the National Archives came amid recent revelations that officials recovered 15 boxes of materials from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida that were not handed back in to the government as they should have been, and that Trump had turned over other White House records that had been torn up,” The Washington Post reported in February. “Archives officials suspected Trump had possibly violated laws concerning the handling of government documents — including those that might be considered classified — and reached out to the Justice Department, the people familiar with the matter said.”
On Monday, the FBI served a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, and agents emerged with what appeared to be boxes of documents.
We have not seen the search warrant, but the former president has a copy, which he could make public at any time. So far, he has chosen not to do so, as is his right.
Trump’s son Eric Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday that “the purpose for the raid from what they said was because the National Archives wanted to, you know, corroborate whether or not Donald Trump had any documents in his possession.”
Anything else at this point is pure speculation. The search could be related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the former president’s attempts to ignore the results of the 2020 election — or they could be about something else entirely. It’s not as if former President Trump lacks for legal difficulties. All that seems evident is that this is part of a dispute that goes back to at least the beginning of the year, which means the Justice Department and the FBI probably thought long and hard before raiding Mar-a-Lago on Monday.
That would seem to show some recognition of how extraordinary the raid was — and how extraordinary are the circumstances behind it.
Trump partisans decrying the raid protest too much. No one is above the law. But anyone thinking the FBI emerged from Mar-a-Lago with the smoking gun that will finally see the former president facing criminal charges in a court of law is getting way ahead of events, too.
The Jan. 6 hearings have uncovered a lot of damning evidence about the former president’s behavior, but the FBI raid might not even have anything to do with that.
The best — and only — course is simply to watch, wait and let the wheels of justice turn.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.