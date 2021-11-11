Today is Veterans Day, when Americans pause to honor those who have served in our nation’s armed forces.
To show our support for these brave men and women, parades will wind their way through Priceville and Moulton. Priceville’s parade planned for this morning will end at the Morgan County Veterans Memorial where a ceremony will follow. Moulton’s parade will wind through its downtown in honor of those “who paid the price for our freedom.”
It is right for us to have these public displays of respect for our veterans. It is the least we can do after the sacrifices they and their families have made on our behalf.
Since its inception as Armistice Day, when the peace treaty for World War I took effect, the nation has paused to celebrate the American veteran.
It’s important to remember that what is now called Veterans Days salutes not only fallen service people, but those who survived.
Not all the men and women who served in one of the branches of the military did something heroic. Not all of them did something glorious. But all of them did something that needs to be honored, respected, and recognized — and that is giving back to the country that gave them so much.
We’re all guilty of taking for granted what these people have done and are still doing. That’s reason enough to pause today to ask a couple of important questions:
What would we do if they were not there to defend us?
What would our lives be like if they had not accepted the challenge to protect our values, and stand up against oppressive forces abroad, and sometimes at home?
Fortunately, we’ve never had to worry about those questions because our veterans have always been there, ready to serve when called upon to do so.
That’s why at the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, it’s fitting we pause to celebrate, thank and remember those who chose to wear the uniform and bear arms to serve, protect and defend the United States.
