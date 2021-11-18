Gov. Kay Ivey has handed the decision on delaying the state’s holdback provision for third graders struggling in reading back to legislators. We agree with her decision.
Ivey on Wednesday recommended a one-year delay, but to implement that recommendation the Alabama Legislature will have to approve the change during its regular session starting in January.
Based on results of the new ACAP proficiency tests taken last spring, local education officials are certain to line up in support of Ivey’s recommendation.
When the ACAP scores were released in late September, Decatur-area educators said the results provided an undeniable snapshot of how schools and students were negatively impacted instructionally by the pandemic.
Four of the six local school districts had proficiency ratings below 50% in English arts. That rating reflected how students in grades 2 through 8 did on the English portion of the ACAP test.
Similar results were recorded in school districts throughout the state, prompting educators to express concerns that students may not be ready for next spring’s testing.
Rep. Terri Collins of Decatur, who originally sponsored the 2019 Literacy Act that focuses attention and resources on early reading, is supportive of the delay.
“We’re moving in the right direction, but I think one more year will make a big difference,” Collins said.
One of the provisions of the Literacy Act would hold back third grade students who do not score above the lowest achievement level on a state test. The “cut score” is based on a complex tiered grading system developed to see which students are reading proficiently.
There are multiple actions students can take to avoid being held back, including attending mandatory summer reading programs. They will have the chance to test again to see if they can continue on to the fourth grade.
If the holdback provision is not delayed, third graders would be retained at the end of the current school year based on spring testing. That could be devastating to many school districts, according to state officials.
According to a Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama analysis of recent testing scores, about 12,000 students could potentially be held back next spring because they can’t read at grade level.
Some schools have more than half of their third grade students at risk of retention, according to State Superintendent Eric Mackey.
North Alabama educators and residents have a couple of months to let their legislators know if they support a one-year delay of the holdback provision. Armed with your feedback, our lawmakers will be better prepared to cast their ballots when the regular session begins in January.
