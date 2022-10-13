The issue

The Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching. The deadline to register to vote in this important election is Oct. 24. Area voters who are planning on voting absentee must hand deliver their ballots to the board of registrar’s office by 5 p.m. Nov. 7, or mail it in time for it to arrive at the board of registrar’s office no later than noon Nov. 8.

Alabama is halfway through its absentee voting period, which began Sept. 14.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.