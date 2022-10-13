Alabama is halfway through its absentee voting period, which began Sept. 14.
Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the absentee election manager no later than noon Nov. 8. If hand delivered, the ballot must be delivered to the office of the absentee election manager by the close of business (but no later than 5 p.m.) on Nov. 7.
In Morgan County, the absentee election manager is Chris Priest. The office’s physical address is 302 Lee St., Decatur. The mailing address is P.O. Box 668, Decatur, AL, 35602.
In Limestone County, the absentee election manager is Brad Curnutt. The office’s physical and mailing address is 200 W. Washington St., Athens, AL 35611.
In Lawrence County, the absentee election manager is Sandra Ligon. The office’s physical and mailing address is 14451 Market St., Suite 300, Moulton, AL, 35650.
Remember, you can only vote absentee if you have an approved reason, such as planned travel on Election Day, illness or physical incapacitation. Voters with a permanent disability must have their primary doctor sign and notarize the application.
A list of eligibility requirements is available online at the state elections website. Or call your local absentee election manager to find out if you qualify.
There are three ways you can register to vote.
• Online by using the Alabama secretary of state’s voter registration portal. You will need your Alabama driver’s license or a non-driver identification card to complete the application. You may also register to vote while applying for or renewing your Alabama driver’s license online or in person.
• You can register by mail by downloading a registration application from your county board of registrars, or the Alabama secretary of state’s website. Or you can call the Secretary of State’s Office at 800-274-8683 or 334-242-7210 and request an application be mailed to you.
• You can register in person by going to your county board of registrars’ office and requesting a voter registration application. Fill out the application and return it to the same office.
The deadline to register for the general election is Oct. 24, which is 11 days from today.
Absentee ballot voting is the only form of early voting allowed in Alabama.
The general election is Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can use the state’s voter information portal on the secretary of state’s website to find your polling place.
When you go to the polls on Nov. 8, don’t forget to take a valid photo ID (see secretary of state’s website for acceptable forms of ID), or you can request a free one at your county board of registrars.
Whether you vote by absentee ballot or in person on Election Day, the important thing is to get out there and vote.
