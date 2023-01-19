When it comes to severe weather in the Tennessee Valley, we may be experiencing the new normal.
In some ways, the new normal is like the old normal. As the joke says, if you don’t like the weather in Alabama, wait a few minutes and it’ll change. But if you think of Alabama’s changeable weather as mood swings, it seems to be getting moodier of late.
The severe weather, including an EF1 tornado, that swept through the area last week, downing trees and power lines, damaging roofs and injuring at least two people in Morgan County, is simply the latest example — and north Alabama got off easy. Farther south, from Selma and into Georgia, the storms flattened buildings and were responsible for the deaths of nine people.
The EF1 tornado that came through Decatur followed a familiar path, from Moulton into the East Lawrence community, through the industrial section of Northwest Decatur along Alabama 20, across the Tennessee River into Limestone County, and eastward south of Tanner toward Madison. Some of the storms during the 2011 super-outbreak followed roughly the same path.
Meteorologists cite three factors for the unusual January storm system. The first is the natural La Nina cycle in the Pacific Ocean, a periodic cooling that can impact the path of the jet stream. Two other factors, however, are related to global warming: a warming of waters in the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in more unstable, moist air in the region, and a shift eastward of Tornado Alley.
Over the past several decades, Tornado Alley has shifted from Texas and Oklahoma toward Mississippi and Alabama — although Texas, by virtue of its sheer size, still has the most tornadoes.
Meteorologists can never say for sure that any one weather event is the result of climate change, but they can observe patterns and see the impact of a warming Earth over time. Last week’s severe weather is another data point they can add to their analysis.
Severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes are not unusual in the South during winter. It’s called the “secondary severe weather season” for a reason, but we’re used to seeing thunderstorms and tornadic activity in December at the start of the season, not in January.
Combating climate change is a challenge above the level of families or individuals, but just as we prepare for severe weather in the spring and ice in the winter, we can all adapt and prepare for the possibility of spring-like storms in the dead of winter.
That means having a safe place to go to when the weather gets bad, making sure to have plenty of batteries for flashlights and weather radios, and making certain your cellphone is charged up in case you lose power. The Decatur Daily offers text message weather alerts you can receive by signing up at decaturdaily.com. Click on the front-page link that says, “Sign Up For Our Text Alerts.”
As much severe weather as we’re accustomed to seeing here in north Alabama, it’s hard to believe we might be in for even more of it. But that could be the new normal.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.