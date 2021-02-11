The transition to a greener economy, less reliant on fossil fuels, will not come easily. It’s not as simple as passing some huge “Green New Deal.” It will come in fits and starts, because it is mostly about making the small things people do every day less destructive to the environment.
Along those lines, the Tennessee Valley Authority is taking a step in the right direction.
TVA announced last week that it is developing a system of electric vehicle charging stations across Tennessee. The public utility hopes this statewide network is just the start of rolling out similar charging stations across the rest of its service region, including north Alabama.
“The charging network is expected to include about 50 stations, primarily along interstates and U.S. and state highways. The idea is to have chargers available at least every 50 miles,” The Associated Press reported. “It is expected to cost about $20 million and should be built out over the next three to five years.”
Having charging stations every 50 miles is important, according to TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash, because studies have shown one of the main things discouraging consumers from purchasing electric vehicles is the worry of running out of charge in the middle of nowhere and being stranded.
This is a real issue in rural states where drivers rack up a lot of miles going to work or even going shopping, to say nothing of the occasional weekend road trip.
TVA’s hope is that the charging stations will encourage more drivers to go electric, which will help speed up the cycle of replacing current gasoline and diesel autos. The more charging stations, the more people willing to buy electric vehicles; the more electric vehicles, the more private companies will be willing to invest in even more charging stations; and so on.
All this is meant to goose demand for electric vehicles while allowing market forces to take it from there, helping create the infrastructure needed to make electric vehicles viable for people who expect to put a lot of miles on them.
But electric cars alone won’t make the air cleaner or fight global warming. Everything depends on how the electricity going into those vehicles is generated.
As of 2019, according to the utility, “TVA’s generation portfolio is 39% nuclear, 19% coal, 26% natural gas, 11% hydro, 3% wind and solar, and 1% energy efficiency programs with a total capacity of 33,727 megawatts.”
TVA has been moving away from fossil fuels, especially coal, and is investing more resources into wind and solar, but with half of its power generation coming from nuclear and hydroelectric, TVA already offers a cleaner alternative to gas-powered vehicles.
This is the way of the future, and TVA is setting an example for how utilizing public and private cooperation and leaving the rest to market forces can combat climate change from the bottom up as well as the top down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.