Walmart requires masks
Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and largest private employer, with roughly 1.3 million employees, announced Wednesday that it will require its customers to wear face coverings in all of its stores, including its Sam’s Club stores.
The requirement goes into effect Monday, but by then it will already be preempted in Alabama by a statewide mask requirement that goes into effect today.
Nevertheless, Walmart’s move is a good one. Even with Alabama’s new requirement, fewer than half the states are currently requiring face coverings in the enclosed, public spaces and open but crowded spaces where COVID-19 transmits easily from person to person.
“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” wrote Dacona Smith, chief operating officer at Walmart U.S., and Lance de la Rosa, chief operating officer at Sam’s Club, in a blog posted Wednesday. “We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC.”
Walmart joins Best Buy, Starbucks and Costco Wholesale Club among the national chains requiring shoppers to wear masks.
Ideally, this is the best way to get people to wear masks in public. Businesses are in a far better position to enforce these rules than the government, and they have a more effective stick: Barring a customer from shopping is a more effective inducement than the threat of a fine.
No one likes having to wear face coverings, but if the choice is either that or putting the economy back into lockdown, mask requirements are by far the lesser inconvenience and the lesser infringement on rights.
By adopting their own rules, Walmart and other retailers flip the rights argument around: Customers have to respect the businesses’ right to do business as they sees fit.
Birmingham enacts police reform
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Tuesday issued an order banning his city’s police from using chokeholds.
With police reform virtually dead at the national level, it is falling on cities and states to enact measures aimed at getting police to deescalate dangerous situations rather than escalate them. Colorado, for example, is the first state to get rid of qualified immunity, a judge-created legal doctrine that has made police all but immune from civil lawsuits for even the most egregious violations of constitutional rights.
Birmingham’s chokehold ban resulted from a city task force looking into policing reforms.
Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen has set up an advisory council here that, while it doesn’t have the same function as Birmingham’s task force, at least ensures there is a constant dialogue between the Decatur Police Department and the people they’re supposed to protect.
With Congress in gridlock, at least until the next election, it’s up to cities and states to take the initiative when it comes to policing.
