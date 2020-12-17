Hooray for an Ivy Leaguer
Decatur High senior Christian Bailey has not only received acceptance to prestigious Yale University, she has received a full scholarship to the Ivy League school.
It’s an accomplishment that should make Bailey, her family and Decatur City Schools proud.
Bailey was one of 1,464 QuestBridge National College Match scholarship recipients out of 18,500 applicants this year.
QuestBridge says its national program connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships that are provided by the colleges and universities in the program.
The scholarships cover the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses.
At Yale, tuition is $57,700 annually, and other yearly costs can exceed $17,000.
Bailey said her motivation to excel academically came from her mom.
Sabrina Long is a single mother who overcame personal and financial hardships to raise Bailey, her twin brother Christopher, and the twins’ older sister Claire.
Christian Bailey has maintained a grade point average of 4.35 and will have completed eight AP courses by the time she graduates, including chemistry, calculus, biology and literature.
Clearly, a student willing to work can excel in Decatur’s school system.
An angel among us
Tabitha Smothers brought the spirit of Christmas to life last week after her social media campaign led to 17 bags of gifts and a new bicycle for a Decatur grocery store employee.
Smothers decided to take action after overhearing the Kroger employee bagging her groceries recently mention that he planned to walk home in the rain since his bike was broken.
She began by asking through social media for donations to buy a new $65 sprocket to repair the bicycle used by Trayvon Bailey, 38.
Instead, Smothers ended up with enough gifts to fill a sleigh as the community demonstrated its generosity and caring.
“I was shocked, like wow, people did that (for me),” Bailey said after a surprise presentation of the gifts at the Kroger in Decatur where he works. “(I was) very surprised. This made my Christmas.”
Counting the bike and accessories, Smothers’ Facebook friends raised more than $1,500 for Bailey. She said about 50 people donated.
Gifts included a brand-new coat, four pairs of jeans, khaki pants, two short-sleeve dress shirts, six long-sleeve dress shirts, two casual long-sleeve shirts, a 12-pack of socks, three sweatshirts, shoes, two thick zip-up fleece jackets, Bibles for Bailey and his mom, a blanket for his mom, a Bath & Body Works set for his mom and other items.
The initiative shown by Smothers is admirable. It’s also a reminder of how a seemingly small action can lead to big results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.