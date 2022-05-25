Boeing’s capsule plays catch-up
The Atlas V rocket, built by United Launch Alliance in Decatur, performed flawlessly Thursday.
The new Boeing Starliner crew capsule atop it, however, did not. But on its third attempted test flight, Starliner did actually reach orbit, and that is progress.
Two of the capsule’s 12 thrusters failed, but the remaining ones were able to compensate, putting the unmanned test capsule on course for a rendezvous with the International Space Station.
NASA’s commercial crew program awarded contracts to two companies to deliver capsules to replace the space shuttle and ferry astronauts into orbit. SpaceX delivered the Dragon, which has flown missions to the ISS since 2020 and recently launched the first all-private crew. Boeing has yet to deliver the Starliner, which has been beset by costly technical difficulties and delays. The extended test flight program has cost Boeing about $600 million so far, according to The Associated Press.
Boeing’s delays have been SpaceX’s gain. NASA has awarded SpaceX additional flights to make up for the ones Boeing has yet to attempt. As of now, Boeing is aiming to launch its first manned Starliner test flight by the end of this year or in early 2023.
While SpaceX has proven reliable, NASA’s commercial program is not meant to be a monopoly. The idea is to award contracts to multiple vendors to keep costs down and spur innovation. Starliner is a part of that equation, but Boeing, one of NASA’s legacy contractors with a long history with the space agency, has had trouble adjusting to the new competitive environment — see also the delays besetting the Space Launch System meant to return Americans to the moon, for which Boeing is the primary contractor.
Hopefully last week’s Starliner test fight, despite its glitches, is the start of Boeing catching up and providing its own reliable access to space — and hopefully keeping SpaceX on its toes, just as SpaceX has forced Boeing to adapt.
“We always, in this case, want to have a backup,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said before last week’s launch. As a senator from Florida, Nelson was a skeptic of the commercial crew program. Now he’s a convert. This is the way of the future.
Disinformation board paused
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has hit the pause button on its so-called Disinformation Governance Board, and the board’s controversial director, Nina Jankowicz, has resigned.
The board’s mission was never clear, and if it was meant to combat misinformation and disinformation online and elsewhere — by actors foreign or domestic — Jankowicz was the wrong person to lead it. She has her own record of spreading dubious statements online.
Disinformation, untruths and conspiracy theories have always been with us. They date back to colonial times. They didn’t pop up out of the blue with the social media age. Consider, for example, how many Americans still think President John F. Kennedy was the victim of a conspiracy or that the government is hiding the truth about UFOs. There’s no reason to believe an official government board is going to stamp out falsehoods, and there is a lot of reason to think, in the hands of certain presidential administrations, it could be used for the opposite.
Pausing the Disinformation Governance Board is good. Getting rid of it would be even better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.