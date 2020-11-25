City Council should revisit food trucks
The Decatur City Council is considering revisiting the city’s food truck ordinance, which critics have said is too strict and needs revision.
The previous council made protecting established restaurants its priority when it adopted the city’s current ordinance in 2019, but it shouldn’t be the city’s job to decide what business models need protecting.
New City Councilmen Jacob Ladner, Carlton McMasters and Kyle Pike have all expressed some interest in revisiting the city’s food truck ordinance. However, Billy Jackson the only councilman remaining from the previous City Council, said he’s against making any changes to the food truck ordinance at this time.
“Right now, our restaurants are struggling every day just to remain open,” Jackson said. “We need to do everything we can to help established businesses, and the last thing we need to do is bring in food trucks so there’s another draw away from restaurants.”
Such an attitude, however, sees food trucks only as competition for traditional restaurants, when in many cases they are a complement. Established restaurants often add food trucks to their service, which can serve as a way of finding new customers for the original brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Trey Atwood, owner of Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co. on First Avenue Northeast, regularly hosted food trucks rather than going to the expense of building a kitchen at his microbrewery.
He says, however, the existing ordinance is too restrictive.
Jackson said he’s also concerned about how COVID-19 health and safety issues would apply to food trucks.
Other cities have found a way of dealing with such issues, and it is simply shortsighted to think Decatur cannot deal with them, too. And some struggling restaurants in other cities have turned to food trucks to stay in business.
In cities that have heavily restricted or even banned indoor dining, food trucks have been a lifeline. Rather than wait to revisit the city’s food truck ordinance, now may be the perfect time to do so.
Ward good pick for state parole board
In this past year’s Republican primary, one reason we cited for not endorsing state Sen. Can Ward for the state Supreme Court was our desire to see him remain in the Legislature, where he has been a leader on issues related to criminal justice and prison reform.
Ward, however, seems intent on leaving the Legislature. Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed him to replace Charlie Graddick as director of the state parole board.
Ward is a good fit for his new position, and he promises to take a far more constructive approach than Graddick, a former state attorney general and judge in Mobile County, whose tenure in charge of the Board of Pardons and Paroles resulted in parole hearings slowing to a crawl, exacerbating the prison system’s already dire overcrowding problem.
“I have committed my career in the Senate to improving our criminal justice system in Alabama, and I look forward to working with Governor Ivey going forward in this effort,” Ward said in a statement announcing his appointment.
