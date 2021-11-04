What is a university for if not for the free exchange of ideas, including ideas some find objectionable?
We hear a great deal about “cancel culture,” although it’s a term with no agreed-upon definition. At root, it boils down to some people having their jobs and livelihoods threatened because other people find their speech or views objectionable.
Alabama’s attorney general, for example, has set up a website to take complaints from people who believe they’ve been “canceled” by social media sites. Attorney General Steve Marshall is responding to the complaint that social media companies are biased against conservatives.
But cancel culture goes both ways.
Samford University in Birmingham withdrew an invitation for historian Jon Meacham to speak during this week’s inaugural activities for its new president. The disinvitation came, The Associated Press reported, after critics complained about Meacham’s having spoken to a Planned Parenthood meeting. Planned Parenthood provides abortion as well as other birth control services.
An online petition, which had about 1,030 signatures Tuesday morning, said Meacham’s “beliefs and core values do not align with those of Samford University, as it is a Southern Baptist institution.” It called Meacham’s planned speech “alarming for the future of Samford.”
Samford’s new president, Beck A. Taylor, was surprised by the controversy, and said in an open letter that Meacham’s speech was “intended to highlight his work in analyzing the current state of civility and discourse in our country,” not abortion.
“Our mission as a Christ-centered institution of higher learning is to stand boldly at the intersection of society and the church and to convene important conversations about how to live faithfully in the world. That mission calls us to invite speakers and artists to campus who challenge our perspectives and who share wisdom and insights,” Taylor continued.
The Jesus of the Gospels shows no indication of being in favor of shutting down conflicting ideas or closing off debate. He entered debate with the priests and took his message to the sinners. If anything, it makes more sense to say he was the ultimate victim of “cancel culture,” sentenced to death for saying what religion and state did not want to hear.
Samford University, however, is a private institution. It doesn’t have the same legal obligations as, say, the University of Alabama or Auburn University. Samford is free to invite or disinvite any speaker it pleases, for any reason, just as Twitter and Facebook, also private institutions, can kick off users for violating their terms of service or simply being an annoyance to other users.
That doesn’t mean particular instances of cancellation are above criticism, however, and universities both public and private have in particular a mission of stimulating debate and challenging disagreeable ideas rather than simply running from them.
