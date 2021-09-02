No one likes to be left without electricity. But whether due to storms, the occasional vehicle vs. a power pole accident, or the inevitable wear and tear on equipment, power outages are a fact of life.
That’s when we’re all dependent on the utility crews who must venture out at all hours and in all manner of weather so the rest of us can be comfortable in our homes and productive in our offices.
It’s a sometimes thankless job. It’s also sometimes a dangerous one.
Two electric company employees contracted by Alabama Power died just before noon Tuesday in Jefferson County while working to restore power lost by storms spinning off the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
According to WTVM-TV, the two linemen, both 19 years old, were electrocuted while working in Adger, about 23 miles southwest of Birmingham.
According to T&D World, a trade publication of the power transmission and distribution industry, line workers are in the top 10 most dangerous professions, based on annual fatalities.
It’s not just the risk of electrocution. Electrical utility workers are also at risk for falls and traffic collisions.
Yet the demand for line workers has probably never been greater, which is why Calhoun Community College began it’s pre-apprentice lineworker school. After seven weeks of training, graduates enter a registered apprentice program with their employer.
Linemen never know when they’ll be called on, especially when spring storms are involved. A sudden microburst in June snapped power poles along Point Mallard Parkway, leaving roughly 1,600 Decatur Utilities customers without power and leading the City Council to declare a state of emergency. DU employees and contractors worked from the afternoon and into the night restoring electricity.
They’re also on call to render mutual aid in times of natural disasters. Before Hurricane Ida made landfall, local line workers were on standby to head south if called on.
Utility workers earn our respect and thanks every day, just by being on call. As unpredictable as the weather is in north Alabama, we never know when we’ll need them.
