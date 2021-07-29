Here we go again.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that even people who have been vaccinated against the new coronavirus wear masks indoors if they live in areas that are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. That includes Alabama, which ranks last in the nation in the percentage of its population that is fully vaccinated against COVID.
The new guidance comes even though the current surge in cases, driven by the delta variant, is occurring mostly among the unvaccinated, who also make up the vast majority of cases severe enough to require hospitalization or cause death.
The evidence continues to show what we have known all along: The vaccines are highly effective. They are not perfectly so, but no vaccine is. Yet they offer better protection than most experts thought possible when the pandemic began.
Unfortunately, the CDC’s new guidance is likely to add to the confusion and make those who are hesitant to get vaccinated even more so. Many will ask themselves, why bother to get vaccinated if I have to wear a mask, anyway?
It’s a fair question, and the answer is that vaccines provide much better protection. Masks, while they do provide some protection, were only ever meant to be a stopgap, which is why the CDC’s new guidance seems like a step backward.
Some Alabama school systems, following the new guidance, are already mandating masks indoors for the upcoming school year.
“Due to the upward trend of COVID transmission and the current local positivity rate, this decision is in the best interest of our students and staff at this time,” Opelika City Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors said in a statement.
Opelika, Huntsville and Bessemer are among the school systems that have already said they will require masks indoors. So far, all of the school systems in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties, however, are sticking with their previous plans not to require masks indoors.
Gov. Kay Ivey has made her exasperation with the majority of Alabamians who are not vaccinated crystal clear.
In a visit to Decatur on Tuesday, Ivey pleaded for more people to get vaccinated, and said she would not impose a statewide mask mandate for schools.
“The COVID-19 virus is being driven by the unvaccinated. My message remains clear and simple. Everyone in Alabama who can get the vaccine should get it,” she said. “... It’s free, it’s safe. The data proves it works. We all ought to do our part and be vaccinated.”
Ivey, however, will go no further than attempts at persuasion, and she even signed into law a bill that prohibits private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination from customers — so-called vaccine passports.
We think businesses should have the right to make that call themselves, without Big Government telling them they can’t, but we doubt many in Alabama would risk their customers’ wrath anyway.
So, it comes down to persuasion, and if that’s the case, Ivey’s attempt to guilt the unvaccinated into compliance seems counterproductive.
At this point, the unvaccinated fall into two groups: Those who cannot be persuaded, and those who still have worries about the vaccines. The second group is reachable, but only by being straightforward with them. For example, yes, vaccines might have side effects, but the likelihood of suffering serious harm from them is far less than the threat of COVID-19. There are no certainties, just probabilities, and the probabilities greatly favor vaccination.
Amid the changing advice from health officials, that has been one constant. The odds are in the vaccine’s favor.
