While only about a quarter of Alabama’s population is fully immunized against COVID-19, and interest in vaccinations is waning, the state is starting to return to normal.
Businesses are opening or expanding, “help wanted” signs are everywhere and summer activities are returning to the schedule with few or no restrictions.
Point Mallard is getting set to reopen its aquatic center, which remained closed last year, and the Alabama Jubilee will return for this year’s Memorial Day weekend events.
So, far, most of the state’s COVID numbers are holding steady as Alabama reopens. After an uptick in late April, the percentage of positive COVID test results is at 4.6%, which is not far from the low of 4.3% since the pandemic started, according to statistics compiled by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The 14-day rolling average of new COVID cases has fallen to about where it was when the pandemic first hit Alabama in March 2020. Hospitalizations have remained flat since late March of this year, after falling from their high point in January.
Given the available data, we can probably expect these trends to continue. With summer comes more outdoor activities, and for all of the worry last year about unmasked beachgoers, the accumulated evidence has yet to turn up major super-spreader events that took place outdoors.
Nevertheless, health officials will be watching the numbers closely, looking for any reversals, especially as people return to movie theaters and indoor concert venues, where the amount of spread could be simply a matter of the quality of the ventilation system.
Given these uncertainties, there is still good reason for those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so. Getting vaccinated costs nothing, and the most likely side effect is feeling like you’ve come down with a case of the flu the day after your second dose, when it comes to the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.
Vaccinations with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have resumed after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paused them to investigate extremely rare blood blots linked to the vaccine — more rare than clots associated with other drugs people take without worry, such as birth control pills.
Why get vaccinated? Because it’s not enough that Alabama reopen or the U.S. reopen. We need the world to reopen, and not all of the world has been as successful as the U.S. when it comes to vaccinating its population. Great Britain and Israel have, but most of continental Europe has lagged behind and experienced a fourth COVID wave as a result. The European Union’s sluggish vaccination campaign is only now starting to yield positive results.
Yet that still leaves places like India and South America that are struggling, as are some parts of Asia that had appeared to avoid the worst early on. Taiwan, which has led the world in tracking and tracing COVID cases, is now mandating masks and banning some gatherings.
“Health experts have expressed concern that Taiwan has been ‘a victim of its own success’ and was caught short by the outbreak of the UK variant, with outdated preparations,” reported the Guardian newspaper in Britain.
We certainly don’t want to become a victim of our success, and the best way to avoid that is to do what these other countries as yet cannot: continue vaccinations until we achieve herd immunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.