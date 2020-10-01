The real winner of Tuesday night’s first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was anyone who didn’t watch.
The debate clocked in at a little over the advertised 90 minutes, but it felt more like 900 minutes. It was a test of stamina not, as anticipated, for its participants but for those of us watching at home — and perhaps for moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News.
Wallace, normally a capable interviewer who isn’t afraid to ask tough questions and tougher follow-ups, was simply unable to maintain control of the proceedings. That is mostly Trump’s doing. Trump entered with almost no debate prep, and he didn’t need any if indeed his strategy was simply to play bull in a china shop.
If Trump’s plan was to throw Biden off his game, he partly succeeded, although at the cost of reassuring Biden supporters who backed Barack Obama’s vice president because they figured he, more than any other Democrat, could give as much as he got from Trump. Biden telling Trump to “shut up” happened surprisingly early in the proceedings.
Yet, as he often is, Trump was his own worst enemy. He interrupted so many times, with little or no thought, he inadvertently bailed out Biden when Biden was fumbling with a difficult question. Biden didn’t have to disappoint his more left-wing supporters by admitting that, no, he doesn’t want to pack the U.S. Supreme Court or eliminate the filibuster; Trump simply talked over him.
Voters probably didn’t learn much about the candidates from Tuesday’s debate that they didn’t already know. It wasn’t a night for learning what Trump and Biden have in mind for the next four years. Trump promised, vaguely, more of the same. Biden hit on a few points better explained on his campaign website. Wallace attempted to challenge some of these points but didn’t get far.
One person who may have learned something, ironically, is Trump. After trying and failing for months to paint Biden as a radical left winger — something Biden definitely is not — Trump gave up. But Wednesday morning, Trump had completely shifted gears.
“Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!). He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser!” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.
Biden may have learned something, too. There was one telling moment when he, unintentionally, got under Trump’s skin and left the president fuming.
Referring to Trump’s response to COVID-19, Biden said, “He panicked or he just looked at the stock market. One of the two. Because guess what? A lot of people died, and a lot more are going to die unless he gets a lot smarter, a lot quicker.”
Nothing sets off the president quite like someone even hinting that he’s not as smart as he thinks he is, and President Trump thinks he’s very smart and a “very stable genius,” as he once said.
“Did you use the word smart?” Trump responded, becoming visibly angry. “So you said you went to Delaware State, but you forgot the name of your college. You didn’t go to Delaware State. You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don’t ever use the word smart with me. Don’t ever use that word.”
Biden’s response? “Oh, give me a break.”
Voters may have learned next to nothing about the candidates’ policies, but what was almost certainly the worst presidential debate ever was at least revealing about the candidates’ personalities. These were not performances; this is who these candidates really are.
“This debate has actually convinced some undecided voters to not vote at all,” tweeted pollster and political consultant Frank Luntz after the debate. “I’ve never seen a debate cause this reaction.”
There are still two more presidential debates scheduled that could change that. Or not. At the risk of tempting fate, they couldn’t be any worse than the first.
