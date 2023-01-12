United Launch Alliance embarked on a new voyage Tuesday — literally.
The first of ULA’s new Vulcan Centaur rockets left the company’s assembly facility on Red Hat Road, on the outskirts of Decatur, for the more than 2,000-mile trip by water to Cape Canaveral, Florida, where, if all goes as planned, it will launch on its maiden flight in late March.
The Vulcan Centaur is not only the next generation ULA rocket, it’s the first rocket ULA can truly call its own. When the Decatur ULA plant opened in 1999, it assembled Boeing’s Delta-series rockets. In 2006, Boeing joined with Lockheed Martin to form ULA. Since then, the Decatur plant has assembled Boeing’s legacy Delta rockets and Lockheed’s Atlas series.
The Vulcan Centaur is the successor to the Delta IV and Atlas V rockets. It’s the rocket on which ULA’s future depends.
“We’ve been working on this for many years,” said Mark Peller, ULA’s vice president of Vulcan development, as he watched the rocket being loaded on the 312-foot-long R/S RocketShip docked off Red Hat Road for the trip to Florida and then to space. “This is the result of a lot of hard work and it’s really the start of a new era for our company. Vulcan is our future. It’s a great rocket and we’re excited about it.”
The first Vulcan flight will carry a payload that includes two prototype Amazon satellites, the first two to be launched as part of its Project Kuiper. Amazon plans to eventually place a constellation of 3,236 satellites in orbit that will provide global broadband internet access. Forty-seven of the 92 planned launches of Amazon satellites were contracted to ULA, and 38 of those will be aboard the Vulcan.
The Amazon contract for Project Kuiper is important to both companies, but especially ULA. Amazon is hoping to compete with Starlink, the satellite-based global broadband service owned by Elon Musk, the owner of ULA’s main space launch competitor, SpaceX.
Blue Origin, a space launch company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which has a facility in Huntsville, is supplying the engine for the Vulcan Centaur — the BE-5. The long-delayed engine finally arrived at ULA in October.
Six more Vulcan Centaurs are in various stages of construction at the Decatur plant. If all goes well with the March flight, the new rocket will be on its way to full U.S. Space Force certification and a national security launch toward the end of the year.
Largely because of the Amazon contract, ULA is undertaking a $356 million expansion of its Decatur plant. And ULA’s on-site partner Beyond Gravity, which builds composite structures for the Atlas V and Vulcan Centaur, is undergoing a $42 million expansion that’s adding 158 jobs.
Just as north Alabama was central to the Apollo program with the rocket and propulsion systems developed at Marshall Space Flight Center, north Alabama is central to the new era of commercial space. Marshall is still home to Artemis and NASA’s return to the moon, but with ULA and the Vulcan Centaur, the center of gravity for commercial space has shifted west, to Decatur.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.