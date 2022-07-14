Building on knowledge gleaned from development of the Hubble Space Telescope, images released this week from the James Webb Space Telescope provide new insight into the marvels of the universe and our place in it.
Jim Odom, a Decatur resident and project manager of Hubble, discussed that telescope’s significance three years ago.
“Because of Hubble, we have discovered billions and billions of galaxies, many much larger than our own,” Odom told The Daily. “Some scientists are saying there are between 1,200 and 1,300 objects in the universe that might be candidates for life, that might have an environment that may accommodate life. ...
“There very well could be life out there if God wants it.”
And as justifiably proud as Odom was of NASA’s accomplishments with Hubble, he last year marveled at the advances in the not-yet-launched Webb telescope. Now retired from NASA, Odom noted the Webb telescope’s “capabilities will be exceptionally and significantly more than Hubble could do.”
Hubble has far exceeded expectations, but it had a rough start. The mirror it used was a fraction of the width of a hair out of alignment, and a space shuttle mission was required to correct the problem. During early development of the Webb Space Telescope, Odom two decades ago hired Philip Stahl, whose primary responsibility was to make sure Webb’s mirrors would work as intended.
Unlike Hubble, which orbited 375 miles from Earth, the Webb telescope is about a million miles from Earth, far beyond the reach of any physical repairs. Stahl and his team had to get it right the first time, and images shared this week make it clear they did.
Operating on the infrared spectrum, Webb is a cosmic time machine that can see back almost to the Big Bang.
“We’re looking back more than 13 billion years,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson said Monday. “Light travels at 186,000 miles per second, and that light that you are seeing from one of those little specks, has been traveling for over 13 billion years.”
Even the early images are a reminder of human capabilities, but also of our insignificance in the vast cosmos. The images, crowded with stars and faraway galaxies, show only the tiniest slice of the universe.
“If you held a grain of sand on the tip of your finger at arm’s length, that is the part of the universe you are seeing — just one little speck of the universe,” Nelson said of the first image released.
And no matter which direction it points, Webb will transmit images of objects never before seen by humans.
Development of the Webb telescope began 26 years ago and the project cost $10 billion. Initial images suggest it was a bargain.
Shortly before the James Webb Space Telescope was launched last year, NASA deputy administrator Pam Melroy noted that the telescope would “push the boundaries of what’s possible.”
“For centuries,” she said, “people have looked up at sky and dreamed of trying to understand the big questions. What was the start of the universe? And is there life out there beyond Earth? Webb is going take the blinders off and show us the formation of the universe.”
