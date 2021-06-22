Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
In recent years, more and more police departments have been choosing to strap their officers with body cameras — a move that boosts transparency in an era of skepticism about police authority.
This transparency benefits all because body cams memorialize police action, yielding points of verification in situations that call for review and evaluation.
The push for police reform following the death of George Floyd has resulted in state requirements for police body cams, with six states mandating the use of such cameras in the past year. Many municipal police forces have opted to use cameras without an outside legal mandate.
In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics reported in 2016 (one of the more recent studies on the issue) that many law enforcement agencies across the country had purchased body-worn cameras for police. Voluntarily. The Rialto (California) Police Department published in 2014 the results of a study that found that use-of-force incidents were reduced by half and citizen complaints fell by 90% following the use of body cams. These numbers are telling: When officers know their conduct can be reviewed, they appear to be more likely to toe the line in their interactions with civilians.
Now, the U.S. Justice Department will require federal agents to don cameras when performing arrests or searching buildings, overturning a past policy that restricted their use. It’s a good move. The Justice Department’s previous stance against the use of body cams was based on concern that cameras would interfere with agents’ investigative work, much of which involves the use of confidential sources. This is reasonable. But there is an easy solution: If the cameras will interfere with an officer’s ability to do the job, it shouldn’t be worn. The new federal policy addresses this by requiring cameras only during the execution of arrests and searches.
Filming interactions between law enforcement and the public raises questions about the use of the resulting bodycam footage. Privacy issues are legitimate considerations. This is where an independent commission can be tapped for input in individual circumstances and for guidance as to general rules. These concerns should not be a barrier to the use of body cameras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.