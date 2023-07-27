An Ada County jury has decided how Ammon Bundy, Diego Rodriguez and associated companies should be held accountable.
On Monday, the jury returned a judgment of over $52 million in combined compensatory and punitive damages in the defamation suit launched by St. Luke’s Health System. This decision is a just one.
Bundy and Rodriguez accused St. Luke’s of child trafficking, a detestable lie in response to doctors’ efforts to save a malnourished child. They brought armed protesters to the hospital, necessitating a lockdown and putting patients at further risk of harm.
Those are serious damages to St. Luke’s, and it is due compensation.
But more importantly, this judgment could do what federal law enforcement has failed to: Put an end to Bundy’s string of lawless acts.
He took up arms against the government when his father refused to pay the grazing fees he owed. He took up arms again because he was upset with the sentences received by two Oregon ranchers who set fires on federal lands. Federal prosecutors mishandled both cases, and Idaho was left to deal with the consequences.
All of these acts undermined the rule of law, and they encouraged others to follow his lead. Others on the far-right rallied behind him, with the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s campaign arm choosing to endorse Bundy’s gubernatorial campaign.
Bundy will find it much harder to organize such actions as he deals with his almost certain bankruptcy.
The rule of law means you face the consequences of your actions, no matter who you are.
