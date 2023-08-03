If you physically try to stop a police officer from doing his or her job, you’re likely to be arrested. You could be preventing officers from stopping a serious crime or even saving a life.
But simply filming the police as they perform their duties is an entirely different matter.
Last year, Arizona Republicans passed legislation making it a crime for bystanders to film “law enforcement activity” while too close to police. “Too close” was defined as 8 feet away. Those who refused to comply after receiving a verbal warning faced misdemeanor charges. There were exceptions, including for passengers in a car or someone in a private residence.
The proposal was met with immediate backlash from media organizations and civil rights groups. First Amendment, anyone? The arbitrary 8-foot standard was just that — plucked out of the blue in an effort to intimidate bystanders from pulling out their cameras to catch the cops in action.
Even the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. John Kavanaugh, a Republican who represents a northeast Phoenix-area district, admitted in a newspaper op-ed that he offered the proposal at the behest of Tucson police officers who were upset that a group of would-be Francis Ford Coppolas were following around local officers in an effort to document police misconduct.
A federal judge last year temporarily blocked implementation of the legislation. Last week, he tossed the law altogether.
It’s worth noting that Arizona barely bothered to defend the statute — which raises the question of why lawmakers passed this inane proposal in the first place.
