Make price controls strict enough, and eventually they’ll produce shortages. California homeowners are learning that the hard way.
State Farm is the largest homeowners insurance company in California. In May, it announced that it won’t be accepting applications for new policies. That’s odd. Companies with a dominant market position don’t usually walk away. But now, State Farm looks like a trendsetter.
Farmer’s Insurance, the second-biggest player, is limiting how many new homeowners policies it issues. Allstate, ranked No. 4, has stopped selling. It’s hard to keep up with the exodus. AmGUARD Insurance, connected to Berkshire Hathaway, is out. Berkshire Hathaway had the third most market share in 2022. Liberty Mutual, No. 5 on that list, will not renew business owner policies at the end of this year.
It shouldn’t be hard to understand why this is happening. Something is preventing these companies from making money. Things are so dire that they believe it will be more profitable to walk away from the market share they’ve spent years and oodles of money developing.
That “something” isn’t hard to find. In 1988, California voters passed Proposition 103. If insurance companies request rate hikes of 7% or more, “public interest” groups can delay or even stop the approval process.
In most circumstances, that’s an annoyance, not a deal breaker. But Bidenomics pushed inflation to 7% in 2021 and 6.5% in 2022, driving up costs. Claims have gone up, too. Progressives point to global warming, but there’s much more to it, including government inaction and interventions in the marketplace by meddling Sacramento politicians.
In the past few years, California has experienced a number of massive wildfires. Flooding is a problem, too.
This has left insurers in an untenable position. Costs are soaring, but they can’t raise rates by enough to cover them.
