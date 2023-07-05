It’s an article of faith among members of the Nevada education establishment that more taxpayer support is the key to lifting the state’s public schools out of an academic morass. This belief is the driving force for the $2 billion in new education spending that lawmakers approved last month. It was the impetus for the two largest tax hikes in state history, each enacted within the past two decades.
And it will be front and center when Nevada education activists seek billions more in additional school spending as the decade progresses — and they will.
Yet while a public school system, by definition, cannot exist without a steady stream of taxpayer “investments,” the relationship between ever-higher spending and results has not been well-established. That could be because many districts don’t wisely direct their existing resources. This is something worth remembering as Nevada again embarks upon an effort to spend its way to academic success.
“The correlation between funding and school quality is extremely weak,” noted Emma Camp of Reason magazine in a February essay. She cites a 2012 report from Harvard and Stanford researchers: “On average, an additional $1,000 in per-pupil spending is associated with an annual gain in achievement of one-tenth of 1 percent of a standard deviation. But that trivial amount is of no statistical or substantive significance.”
A 2019 analysis by Michigan State researchers found that, from 1995 to 2015, education revenue in real dollars increased in all but two states. The higher spending did not translate into better student outcomes. Since the mid-1960s, U.S. public school spending has increased 300 percent. There has been no concurrent rise in test scores.
Activists vigorously contest these findings. They cite other studies showing that additional funding improves academic achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.