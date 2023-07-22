President Joe Biden met with the Israeli president at the White House on Tuesday in an effort to bolster relations between the two longtime and vital allies. But the White House must do more to tamp down the anti-Israeli sentiment that frequently bubbles up in the party’s far-left progressive wing.

