Sweden has figured out a way to produce reliable energy without fossil fuels. It’s looking to build new nuclear power plants.
The European Union has been extremely aggressive in pushing to reduce carbon emissions. By 2030, it wants to reduce emissions by 55% compared with 1990 levels. Then, it wants to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
Not surprisingly, this hasn’t gone well. Some countries worry about job losses from eliminating gas-powered cars. Prices on things from food to air travel are likely to increase, perhaps dramatically. The cost pressure is contributing to a destabilization in European politics.
The most obvious failure came after Russia invaded Ukraine. Instead of developing their internal energy resources, countries such as Germany became dependent on Russian natural gas. When the war disrupted that arrangement, it triggered an energy crisis in Europe. Things got so bad that Germany restarted or extended the life of at least 20 coal plants. So much for reducing carbon emissions.
Sweden is taking a different approach. It recently changed its energy production policy from “100 percent renewable” power to “100 percent fossil-free.” Around four decades ago, it voted to move away from nuclear energy. This vote signifies a reversal of that policy.
“This creates the conditions for nuclear power,” Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said. “We need more electricity production, we need clean electricity, and we need a stable energy system.”
Within 20 years, demand for electricity is expected to double. New nuclear plants can accommodate that growth while not producing carbon emissions. Not that it matters much. In 2021, China produced almost 50% more carbon emissions than the EU and United States combined.
But at least this plan puts Sweden on course to have a reliable power system.
Nuclear energy is admittedly a severely damaged brand. But it’s also decades-old technology that’s a foundational part of U.S. and world power generation. In 2022, more power in the United States came from nuclear energy than wind and solar — combined. And that’s after decades of expensive subsidies and mandates. It’s widely used by some European countries, too. Around 70% of France’s power comes from nuclear plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.