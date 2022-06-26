Recently the TVA publicly asked customers to conserve power due to record electrical demand from the historic high temperatures this June. The utility stressed in the public statement the time of day when electric demand peaked, from 2 through 6 p.m.
I saw a lengthy comment thread on social media where people blamed the rise in electric vehicles for causing excessive demand on the power grid.
It is understandable people are concerned, but the small number of EVs in our area has no measurable role in the shortage of power. Most EV owners charge their cars in the evening when electrical demand falls dramatically. In fact, electric utilities are quite happy to sell more power during this off-peak time because they receive revenue from the expensive infrastructure they maintain and without needing to make additional investments.
Other than conservation, the answer to meeting excessive peak demand is to add power generation. According to the TVA website, meeting this peak in demand is managed mostly through natural gas-fueled generation. We also have the prospect of increasing the contribution from solar. Solar power reaches a peak output during much of the afternoon when demand peaks, and it’s not dependent on the market price of fuel.
There is tremendous potential for solar power generation here in the South and the success of the solar energy industry in other states, like Texas, suggest our time has come. However, the regulatory structure in Alabama discourages widespread adoption of solar power. I encourage people to do their own research as to why.
If you are concerned about the power grid’s ability to meet peak demand in the summer and also wish to lower electric energy cost for residential customers, direct your concerns to the Alabama Public Service Commision and state lawmakers. Petition them to revise Alabama’s policies and laws to promote and expand solar power generation in our state.
Joey Haddock
Decatur
